Nursing Home Allegedly Barred Black Employees From Entering Some Rooms

A nursing home in Evansville, Indiana is facing a lawsuit after allegations of racially profiling African-American workers.

According to the lawsuit filed by Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), The Village at Hamilton Pointe practices policies that hurt black employees. In some instances, African-American employees were not allowed to enter rooms of patients as they only want to be treated by white workers.

The lawsuit further claims that African-American employees at the nursing home were also being subjected to racial slurs and were often called “n*****,” “nappy” and “dog hair.”

The lawsuit was filed by seven current and former employees of the nursing home. They also said that before going towards suing the facility, they made several complaints to the management but no actions were taken.

“It is difficult to comprehend that 50 years have elapsed since the adoption of the Civil Rights Act, and employers still do not understand that it is unacceptable to honor the discriminatory racial preferences of some or any of their customers,” said Kenneth Lee Bird, a regional attorney for the EEOC's Indianapolis District Office.

He further added, “When this practice is coupled with racial harassment, it's even worse. The EEOC will continue to take all the necessary steps to vigorously challenge these unlawful practices.”

The nursing home is a 24-hour health facility with around 200 employees.

In recent months, there has been an increase in racial profiling worldwide. Recently, a restaurant in Trump International Hotel is also facing a lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against its African-American employees.

Two former employees along with a current worker at the BLT prime, the steak house at Trump’s luxurious hotel in Washington, D.C., “allege that the Trump Organization and hotel managing director Mickael Damelincourt saw to it that the restaurant routinely steered black employees to less lucrative shifts and subjected them to discriminatory behavior by other staff and by guests.”

In another incident, that took place at a Rapid Access to Medical Specialists walk-in clinic, a white woman refused to get her son treated from a non-white doctor in Mississauga, Canada. The woman demanded a “white doctor” who “doesn’t have brown teeth” and “who can speak English.”

