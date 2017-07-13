The White House Just Published People’s Personal Data Online

People’s names, email addresses, physical addresses, and phone numbers were posted online by the White House's election integrity commission.

The White House has attempted to be very secretive with its own information, but apparently has no issues releasing the personal data of civilians.

According to Vox, the White House recently sent out requests to each state asking for voters’ names, party IDs, addresses, and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers with plans to make this information public.

Several individuals sent emails to the White House objecting to their plan and asking the administration to rescind its request.

Fast forward to this week, and the White House has made people’s fears a reality by making those emails public through the election integrity commission’s website.

In addition to sharing the content of the emails, the administration failed to censor the citizens’ personal information. People’s names, email addresses, physical addresses, and phone numbers were included in the correspondences, which have now been plastered on the web.

Ironically, one of the users whose full name and address were exposed by the commission blatantly wrote in all caps, “DO NOT RELEASE ANY OF MY VOTER DATA, PERIOD.” Clearly, they did not oblige.

Marc Lotter, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, spoke out to defend the commission’s controversial stunt.

“These are public comments, similar to individuals appearing before commission to make comments and providing [names] before making comments,” Lotter said. “The Commission’s Federal Register notice asking for public comments and its website make clear that information ‘including names and contact information’ sent to this email address may be released.”

While Lotter's defense may be accurate, it still seems like a questionable coincidence that the very people who asked for their information to be kept private are the ones whose data is now exposed. It would come as no surprise if this was a deliberate slap in the face to those who chose to express their opposition to the commission's plans.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: © Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons