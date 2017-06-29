The World Has Something Snarky To Say About Trump's Fake Time Cover

Whenever President Donald Trump gets caught doing something ridiculous, out come the trolls. If there's one thing Trump's done for America, it's make it sarcastic again.

Thankfully, the more President Donald Trump makes us want to bang our heads into the floor, the more people come out swinging with brilliantly sassy comebacks.

After the big reveal of Trump's fake Time magazine covers hit the internet, it was only a matter of moments before the world got to trolling. Oh boy, did they troll.

The New Yorker took a stab, playing into the president's temper tantrums and notoriously childlike impulse control with crayons and red scribbles.

Today's daily cartoon by John Mavroudis. See more cartoons here: https://t.co/y2VewFsZHF pic.twitter.com/mRyREUDgTA — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 29, 2017

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) proved himself a master troll with his own fake Time cover he demanded hung in "all four of my offices."

Wow, my first cover of Time. Asked my staff to frame this and hang it in all four of my offices. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Hx57ZJExR8 pic.twitter.com/y1HciTB5G1 — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 27, 2017

Sports Illustrated wasn't one to be left out, figuring they might take a stab at decorating the president's golf clubs.

Put yourself on the cover of SI. We won't tell anyone it's fake 😉 pic.twitter.com/XkPt9jkylH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

Of course Twitter isn't the only platform that makes for great trolls. Late night television host Seth Meyers would not pass up this opportunity and used segments of his show to lay into Trump over what Meyers described as "the funniest thing I've ever heard." He pointed out the irony that is missed by no one that the president, while constantly slamming "fake news," has created "the literal definition of fake news."

There's been no word from the president yet on any of this, but he did lash out at "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski with the kind of sexist and crude attacks he's become despised for after they did a segment poking fun at the fake Time covers. Trump's clearly upset, something that happens whenever his ego is bruised, but the world will laugh on.

Times like these are what humor's for, after all.