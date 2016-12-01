These Sixth Grade Girls Are Teaching Politicians About Bullying

Three sixth-graders decided to be the change after they witnessed all of the bullying in American politics and started their own campaign.

A group of 11-year-old girls has launched D.C. Bully Busters, a campaign against bullying in politics.

The D.C. Bully Busters, founded by Emma, Lilah, and Lola, sixth-graders from Seattle, has a mission to "get thousands of kids to write letters teaching D.C. politicians how to stand up to bullies."

"This is important because bullies make you feel bad about yourself and what you believe in," explains their site. "That is bad, especially in politics because if politicians get bullied out of their views and beliefs they cannot represent us as a people."

Washington state's KING5 News interviewed the young activists about their impressive campaign, which has already written letters to House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The letter-writing campaign is nonpartisan, Emma explained in the interview. "Bullying is everyone's issue. It's not a Democratic issue or Republican issue. It's our issue to take care of as one people."

It seems like the group was founded in response to the rhetoric from Donald Trump: Trump has been called a bully since he began his presidential campaign.

But the D.C. Bully Busters take their mission statement to heart, and they don't point fingers. Lilah said that the kids were "Reacting to a lot of the stuff said during the election about women and their bodies and their capabilities."

In a video directed at House Speaker Ryan, Lilah explains the importance of standing up to bullies to avoid becoming a bully yourself.

One of their pages educates kids on how to write letters to their representatives— "It doesn't have to be long, only a page. That's it!" They list "three R's" to stop bullies: Recognize, Refuse, and Report.

This campaign couldn't be more timely as Politico recently published a searing expose about the fact that many Capitol Hill Republicans are feeling too intimidated to stand up to Trump and his allies within their own party. "Nobody wants to go first," said Representative Mark Sanford.

Out of the mouths of babes come some truly wise and inspired life lessons. Standing up for what is right is not a partisan issue. It will take everyone united to affect real change in politics and to stand up to the biggest bullies facing the world today.

