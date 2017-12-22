Thief Swiped A Toddler’s $5,000 Kidney Medicine Off Family’s Porch

“I was prepared to take out a loan and pay for the medication outright,” said the boy’s father who was worried the insurance wouldn’t replace the stolen meds.

A toddler boy was suffering without his life-saving medicine thanks to a package thief who swiped it off the Riverdale, Utah, family’s porch.

The incident occurred earlier this week — just before Christmas — and left the 4-year-old’s father stressed about how to replace the $5,000 three-month supply of kidney medicine for his son.

The boy’s dad, Cody Taylor, said he has had the medication delivered to the home for years now and never had an issue with thievery until now. It is likely no coincidence, however, that the thief struck right at the time when Christmas gifts are making their way to people’s front doors.

Taylor’s son, Austin, was born with birth defects so severe that doctors didn’t even expect him to survive.

“They gave him a 25 percent chance of living three months,” Cody Taylor said.

However, Austin has beaten the odds and is still here four years later.

“He’s my little miracle. He's my hero. Because of everything he's gone through, I can't complain about life,” Taylor said.

One of Austin’s medical conditions is stage 5 kidney failure, which he’s battled since he was born. But the young boy received a transplant two years ago.

“It was a huge relief because we knew he wasn't in kidney failure anymore and that upped his life expectancy and health by so much,” Taylor said of his son.

Due to the transplant, Austin is required to take a specific medication so that his body doesn’t reject the new kidney. Taylor was expecting the latest dose to show up, but it never did. Despite receiving a shipping notification that the package had been delivered, there were no boxes in sight.

It wasn't long before Taylor said he realized the medicine had been stolen, which prompted concern that his insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of replacing it.

“Luckily my SUV is paid off. I was prepared to take out a loan and pay for the medication outright,” Taylor said.

Thankfully, he didn’t need to take out that loan after all. The insurance company ultimately covered the medication replacement. Although Taylor’s situation worked out for the best, he offered an important reminder to porch thieves.

“You don't know who you're hurting by your actions. It could range from ruining someone’s Christmas to threatening someone's life. You just never know,” he said.

While this was likely just a Christmas gift heist gone awry, a company called The Porch Locker donated a lock box to the family for Austin’s medicine to be dropped in from now on.

Let this be a lesson to all about considering other people's circumstances before making potentially harmful decisions. This selfish thief, who was probably lurking for some expensive material item that he could sell or keep for himself, could have cost an ill child his life.