This Is How Donald Trump Is Dismantling The United States

We take a look at some of Trump’s measures, which are hurting the United States, ever since he has assumed office.

It’s almost been six months since President Donald Trump assumed office and he has done little to impress. Not only his approval ratings are record low but he has also taken steps that are deemed to “dismantle” the United States.

We take a look at some of his measures.

1.Business and Economy

Despite making several campaign promises to work on the tax reforms, Trump failed to pass any of those that businesses wanted. In fact, he issued directives to scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.

He also scrapped a rule that barred companies from receiving federal contracts if they had a history of violating wage, labor or safety laws.

2.Environment

Trump withdrew the United States from the landmark Paris Agreement, a deal which fights against climate change.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. A new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," he said.

He appointed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt is a climate change denier and has been an active participant in the battle against former President Barack Obama’s climate change policies.

Since taking office, Pruitt has delayed a dozen of environmental rules. These include, the clean power plan, water pollution restrictions, emission standards for cars and trucks, among many others.

3.Immigration

Just days after assuming office, Trump issued an executive order that initially barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries, namely, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iraq. However, the ban was later reworked and Iraq was removed from the list.

Trump also instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to place any undocumented immigrant they come across in deportation proceedings regardless of their criminal history.

4.Gender and equality

The Trump administration rescinded protection for transgender students that allowed them to use bathrooms that corresponded with their identity and, in the process, enabled schools to discriminate against transgender students.

The administration also unveiled its replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act. The bill included a provision to strip all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit low-income healthcare provider helping millions of American women.

Critics claim the clinics use taxpayer money to provide abortion services, which is not true. Federal funding is only used to provide the myriad other health services needed by low-income patients.

5.Criminal justice

The Trump administration called for tougher charges and longer prison time for criminals in a move to return to strict enforcement of mandatory minimum-sentencing rules, according to a memo released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions went ahead with his plans and toughened rules to prosecute drug crimes – which means he might bring back the war on drugs with harsher sentences for low-level offenders.