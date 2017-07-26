'This Veteran Says Sit Down': Interior Secretary's Daughter On Trump

Jennifer Detlefsen, a U.S. Navy veteran and the daughter of the Interior Secretary, fired shots at the president on Instagram over his transgender military ban.

President Donald Trump's Twitter announcement that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to serve in the United States military hit the nation like a fist to the gut and Americans were left winded and reeling at the news.

However, an unearthed Instagram post by one Navy veteran, who also happens to be U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Finke's daughter, took Trump's decision as fighting words and responded with her own blow.

On July 26, Jennifer Detlefsen wrote as a caption to Trump's infamous tweet, "This man is a disgrace. I’ve tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the f*** up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of s***. #itmfa #wtf"

This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the fuck up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of shit. #itmfa #wtf A post shared by Jennifer Detlefsen (@jendetlefsen) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

According to HuffPost, her Instagram response went viral just last week, fame likely triggered by the president's Friday memo to Defense Secretary Mattis ordering the ban into effect.

Detlefsen's heated words have garnered both support and, naturally, rebuke, but while her father's department has made no effort to engage as of yet, she has remained active on social media.

"I could have, perhaps should have, used more elegant language. I didn't because I was — and am — angry. But the President himself is lowering the level of discourse in our political climate, so please point that finger elsewhere," she clapped back at one critic.

When CNN reached out to Detlefsen, she refused to appear in an interview, but forwarded them a statement clarifying and reiterating her point:

"My views are my own and not at all related to my father's position; millions of other people have said the same as I did, and more eloquently. The thousands of transgender military service members who are under attack by this administration are the ones who should be given a chance to have their voices heard."

At the moment, the ban has been delayed for six months in order to better prepare how to implement it, with special concern reportedly being given for transgendered soldiers currently serving in the military.

As The Washington Post noted, it proves how Trump "jumped the gun, and now reality is setting in."

Moving forward, it would be wise of the president (and therefore impossible for him) to remember that LGBTQ individuals and their supporters, like Detlefsen and the ACLU, are part of that reality; as long as they're out in force the good fight will fight on.

Banner and thumbnail credit: U.S. Air Force photo illustrator Senior Airman Michael Smith