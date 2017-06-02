Thousands Lie About Being At Manchester Attack For Free Grande Tickets

At least 10,000 heartless people have fraudulently claimed to have been at the Manchester attack to earn free tickets for an upcoming benefit concert.

After the tragic Manchester suicide bombing attack, many people came together to show solidarity. Unfortunately, thousands out there believe it's OK to take advantage of people trying to help the victims.

Following the attack that killed 22 people, artists like Ariana Grande, Usher, and Justin Bieber, among others, came together to announce a benefit concert that's taking place this Sunday. The “One Love Manchester” event at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground will be broadcast around the world, while the proceeds will go to a fund designed to help the victims and their families.

Despite the fact that all the money the concert will raise will go to those who need it most, at least 10,000 people have fraudulently claimed to have been at the May 22 Grande concert targeted by the suicide bomber so they could get free tickets.

On Thursday, tickets for the Sunday event went on sale. Organizers had set aside a portion of the available tickets for concertgoers who were present the day the incident took place, but unfortunately, countless people decided to take advantage of that. Now, organizers have to figure out who of the 25,000 applicants are, indeed, deserving.

Only 14,000 people are believed to have been at the original concert.

“Sadly,” the Ticketmaster statement continues, “over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made.”

Organizers and artists came together to help victims and their loved ones after this tragic event, but it's just heartbreaking to see a few sick monsters ruin that good cause.