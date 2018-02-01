Three Sharks Freeze To Death As Temperature Plummets In Cape Cod

Three 14-feet sharks were found stranded on the shores of Cape Cod this week after suffering "cold shock."

Sharks are freezing to death and have been washing up on the shore of Cape Cod amid frigid temperatures, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. At least three thrasher sharks were found dead in the nearby waters, the organization reported.

Cities surrounding East Coast are experiencing record-breaking amount of snowfall due to extreme global temperatures as an affect of climate change. While people stay indoors in front of their fire places, wrapped in warm and cozy blankets, animals are not that lucky.

Due to extreme dips in temperature, animals face cold shock that subsequently leads to muscle cramps and even cardiac arrest. Sharks swimming by Cape Cod are vulnerable to cold shocks where the temperature has dropped to 6 degrees. This leads the sharks to come ashore where they wound themselves and suffocate, according to scientists.

A marine scientist, Greg Skomal, told The New York Times, "If you’ve got cold air, that'll freeze their gills up very quickly. Those gill filaments are very sensitive and it wouldn’t take long for the shark to die."

In order to determine that reason for the death of three 14-feet male sharks, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the NOAA Fisheries Service along with The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are working together.

This New Year celebration in North America was the coldest celebration in the history. In fact, according to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, 2018's Jan. 1 has been "the coldest on record" in the Niagara Falls area, where temperatures fell below -26°C, turning the waterfalls into a majestic scenery.

The extreme temperatures have resulted in people dying in road accidents and due to hypothermia in the U.S. Midwest. Meanwhile a few dogs and turtles also froze to death near the Arctic region.

Thumbnail/Banner: Facebook