US Embassy Calls 3-Month-Old Baby In For Questioning Over ‘Terrorism’

A three-month-old baby, Harvey was taken in for questioning at the U.S. Embassy in London after his grandfather checked a wrong option on the visa form.

One part of the form reads “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?” Paul Kenyon, the child’s grandfather who was in charge of filling out the family’s visa documents, marked “Yes” instead of “No”.

The 62-year-traveling to Orlando never realized he had made an error until the infant was denied traveling. Officials then demanded the baby appear at the U.S. embassy in London for interrogation.

“I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone,” said Kenyon.

“He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy,” he went on.

Harvey and his mother, Faye Kenyon-Cairns had to make a ten hour round trip to the embassy to prove to officials that the baby had no intentions of taking part or leading acts of terrorism once in the U.S.

The silly error was not only a waste of time to the family but also cost them nearly $4000 as the baby’s parents missed their flights due to visa delay.

“If you were a terrorist, I suspect you’d not be ticking yes on the Esta form anyway,” said Kenyon who surely has learnt from his mistake.