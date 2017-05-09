Tiffany & Co. Takes A Stand Against Climate Change Denier Trump

“Please keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement. The disaster of climate change is too real, and the threat to our planet and to our children is too great.”

Yet another company has taken a stand against President Donald Trump.

Tiffany & Co., the company after which the president has reportedly named his youngest daughter, has taken out a full page to urge Trump to let the United State stay in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The president is in the process of making a decision on whether or not to withdraw from the agreement, a 2015 climate deal arranged between 195 nations to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

The New York Times has reported that “although most Americans, his own secretaries of state and energy, and heads of state from around the globe are urging the president to stay, he remains undecided.”

If Trump (being a big climate change denier) chose to get out of the agreement, the decision may create a furor not just among liberals and Democrats but amongst members of his own administration as well. So, before the president comes to any decision, Tiffany and Co. took out full page statements on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as in the New York Times.

“Dear President Trump, we’re still in for bold climate action,” the ad reads. “Please keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement. The disaster of climate change is too real, and the threat to our planet and to our children is too great.”

The issue is a pressing one since former President Barack Obama and France’s new President Emmanuel Macron are both in favor of the U.S. remaining in the agreement. Though Tiffany and Co. is the only jewelry brand to take a stand against climate change so far, Fortune 100 companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Unilever and Walmart also have banded together and composed a letter for Trump to not leave the Paris Agreement.

The bold move has gotten mixed reaction from netizens.

@TiffanyAndCo You have just guaranteed my unwavering support of your brand. And yes I am a long time customer. I salute you. — SR (@shartzie) May 10, 2017

@TiffanyAndCo Nice job @TiffanyAndCo It's great to see a world-class company speak-out for all humanity! Guess I'll pick up my #Atlas as a thank you! — Victor Abundis (@SlickVic5446) May 9, 2017

@TiffanyAndCo Well done @TiffanyAndCo for being bold enough to share your voice — Cara Bendon (@Carabendon) May 9, 2017

@TiffanyAndCo takes clear stand on fundamental values. Well said. — Luis Solorzano (@calmo_mar) May 10, 2017

But some others were much less happy about the stance:

Tiffany, as a lifelong loyal customer and a shareholder, I believe it's best to remain apolitical. Thank you. — Olivia 🍎 (@OliviaVivianne) May 9, 2017

@TiffanyAndCo Much rather see you speak out for the homeless,hungry and poor rather than a polar bear and your overpriced jewlery. — Sophie Russo (@sophieruss0) May 9, 2017

@TiffanyAndCo Jewelry 🚫= politics. Tiffany, please tell our personal shopper we will not be coming by for Mother's Day gifts. — Katha Nelson (@KathaNelson) May 10, 2017

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, chief sustainability officer at Tiffany & Co, has given a statement about why the brand chose to speak up now.

“As part of Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to sustainability, we support the global movement to act on climate change. Using our brand to advocate for this important issue – in addition to Tiffany’s long-term goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – is one of the most important actions we can take. Tiffany has long recognized the importance of protecting our fragile planet for future generations, and our aspiration is to leave behind a world that is as beautiful and abundant as the one we inherited.”

It was a very bold move on the fashion brand’s part to voice its dissent over Trump. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to guess the brand will lose a lot of customers for its stance and many people believe it would have been better for Tiffany & Co. to remain apolitical.

However, in times like these, keeping quiet may prove disastrous. By putting the earth above paltry profit, Tiffany & Co. has proven they will resist!