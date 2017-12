Disturbing footage shows the tiger being poked several times by an attendant in order to make it roar for tourist pictures.

A Thai zoo has outraged people after footage of a tiger being mistreated made waves online.

In the disturbing animal abuse video, a zoo staff member can be seen poking the tiger in order to make him roar for tourist pictures. The attendant can be seen prodding and jabbing the chained animal with a stick in the face as tourists pose for souvenir pictures, while the tiger screams in pain.

He does this cruel act repeatedly.

“Today witnessed the ugliness of tourism and wildlife in Pattaya; this tiger gets poked all day, hundreds of times a day so it will roar for the picture with tourists,” wrote Edwin Wiek, the founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, who filmed the video and posted it on Facebook.

People on social media slammed the zoo for its cruel attitude towards the tiger.

“We will be creating campaign videos regarding the treatment of animals in the tourism industry here in Thailand. This is an example of how tigers are treated so idiotic tourists can get their holiday selfie,” Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand wrote in its post.

After being severely criticized, a spokeswoman of the zoo, The Million Years Stone Park and Pattaya Crocodile Farm, said the attendant seen in the video had been transferred to another job after the incident. Apparently now the zoo also has taken measures for the animal’s safety and well being. “The owner, he loves animals and he will not allow staff to hurt his animals,” she said.

It is pertinent to note such behavior is not only painful for animals, but it can have dangerous outcomes for the tourists as well. “We believe that the taking of selfies with wildlife should be stopped completely. Every year hundreds of people are bitten or clawed in similar situations,” Wiek told AFP.

Sadly, such incidents of animal cruelty are very common. Several zoos have treated animals heartlessly to entertain tourists; some even lose their life’s entertaining humans just for the sake of a picture or selfie.

The mistreatment of the tigers by the zoo staff goes to show a disgusting picture of animal abuse and the heartless nature of humans in general who aren’t bothered about the well being of the animal because all they want to do is look adventurous.

Animal rights groups have been criticizing the wildlife tourism industry as inhumane. Chaining up animals in small quarters with inadequate diets or veterinary care to make money is cringe-worthy to say the least.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pixabay, Freephotos