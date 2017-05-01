Trump Team Distances From Ex-Chair Charged With Human Trafficking

“I’m very sorry this happened with Tim Nolan, but to continually say he was county chairman of Trump’s campaign is wrong. But he was an enthusiastic volunteer.”

Tim Nolan — a former judge in Campbell County, Kentucky, who also served as a local chair for President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — was charged with three felonies involving human trafficking. The 70-year-old was sentenced to over 100 years in prison for an 11-count indictment of human trafficking of a minor, child sex trafficking, prostitution and rape.

According to Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Scott Wartman, the alleged offenses were committed between July and August 2016, when he was deeply involved with Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Tim Nolan adorned in his ‘Make America Great’ hat and clutching Trump signs became a common sight at political events in 2016,” Wartman explained. “So no one publicly questioned the former district judge when he said he was Donald Trump’s campaign chairman for Campbell County.”

But now some supporters, who worked on Trump’s campaign in Kentucky, are distancing themselves from Nolan.

“It’s a big misunderstanding,” said Phyllis Sparks, a Boone County Republican who claimed to have served as Trump’s state coalition director. “There are a lot of very enthusiastic volunteers with the campaign. I’m very sorry this happened with Tim Nolan, but to continually say he was county chairman of Trump’s campaign is wrong. But he was an enthusiastic volunteer.”

However these claims are hard to believe. Nolan made headlines last year as well for posing in a Ku Klux Klan outfit in a photo posted on social media. And despite the scandals, the media mogul didn’t remove Nolan from the campaign.

According to reports, “The Republican Party of Kentucky confirmed he was the official Trump campaign representative in Frankfort observing the ballots being counted in the March 2016 Kentucky GOP Caucus, where Trump won the field of four candidates with 36 percent of the vote. He served as a Trump supporting delegate in April 2016 at the Kentucky Republican Convention and led the unsuccessful charge to remove U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.”

The former campaign chair was surprised by the Republican’s attitude.

“I guess because of my current difficulties, they want to put some distance from me,” he lamented.

It seems the Republicans are only fair-weather friends.