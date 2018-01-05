Woman Who Accused Roy Moore Loses Home In Alleged Arson Attack

“I am devastated, just devastated. We have just the clothes on our backs,” said Tina Johnson.

Etowah County investigators: person of interest found in apparent arson of Tina Johnson's home; they do not believe it is related to her allegations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore #WBRC pic.twitter.com/QVxFAAHml9 — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) January 5, 2018

A woman who accused former Alabama U.S. Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct lost her home in an alleged arson attack in Etowah County, Alabama.

Tina Johnson, who accused Moore of groping her while she was in his Alabama law office on legal business in 1991, said her house had burned down and all her possessions were lost as a result of the fire.

Thankfully, the fire didn’t cause any physical harm as Johnson and her husband were at work and their grandson was at school when the fire started. After the incident, she relocated in a motel along with her family, but was understandably shaken by the potentially deadly incident.

Johnson also said the authorities didn’t mention how the fire started and only told her it started at the back of her house.

According to local authorities, the fire is being investigated as an arson attack.

“That fire is still under investigation by the Etowah County Arson Task Force. A suspect of interest is being spoken to. But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time,” said Natalie Barton, public information officer with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department.

She added, “The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him.”

However, the task force didn’t explain what led them to rule out the possibility of Moore connection at such an early phase in the ongoing investigation.

In wake of the attack, an ex-staffer of former President Barrack Obama, Katie Jacobs Stanton, created a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild Johnson’s home.

“This is really upsetting. I haven’t set up a GoFundMe before but inspired to do so today. If anyone knows how to reach Ms. Johnson to let her know help is on the way, let me know,” she wrote on Twitter while sharing a link of the page.

Johnson came out and spoke against Moore in November last year and said Moore grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it, he grabbed it. I want people to know that it’s OK to finally say something. I guess I’m ashamed I didn’t say nothing, didn’t turn around and slap him,” she said.

Amid the ongoing sexual misconduct controversy, Moore was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones.

However, despite the loss, the alleged sexual predator and child molester acted like a petulant child who couldn’t stop whining about his defeat.

He has blamed and attacked everyone but himself for his downfall.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, James Lawler Duggan