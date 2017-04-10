Toddler Thrown From Ride After Staff Forgets To Secure Her Seatbelt

A 3-year-old girl was traumatized after being thrown off a carnival ride because she wasn’t properly strapped in due to a negligent ride operator.

A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling out of a carnival ride in Redcar, North Yorkshire, England.

Gracie Horn, 3, was riding Race-O-Rama when she fell out of her seat because the ride attendant “forgot” to fasten her seatbelt, Metro reports.

Horn had to be dragged out of the way by a stranger to keep from getting hit by other cars on the ride. She emerged from the terrifying incident mostly unscathed, with the exception of some cuts and bruises.

“Gracie was in one of the cars with her cousin and as it went around a corner she flew out and was laying (sic) on the floor,” said the toddler’s mother, Amelia. “The staff member who was running the ride didn’t even notice what had happened. Luckily, a lady put her hand through the railings and pulled her to safety before one of the cars hit Gracie.”

According to Amelia, the staff member was reduced to tears upon realizing she had forgotten to strap in the smaller children with a seat belt — an egregious mistake that could have cost Gracie her life.

“If it wasn’t for the lady she could have been killed. I was crying my eyes out thinking about what could have happened, it was so dangerous,” Amelia said of her experience witnessing what happened to her daughter.

It seems the ride operator isn’t the only one who didn’t have her wits about her that day because following the incident, the manager offered Gracie as many free rides as she wanted as consolation, but as Amelia aptly put it, the gesture was “ridiculous, as I’d never let her go on it again.”

“It’s quite sad because I recently booked and paid to go and stay at Alton Towers this Easter weekend and take her to CBeebies Land but Gracie’s totally traumatized and will never go on a ride again probably,” she added.

Who could blame little Gracie if she does, indeed, decide to never go on a ride again? After an ordeal like that — which was completely preventable and caused by human neglect — it would be difficult for anyone to trust that their safety is in good hands. At just 3 years old, this is an experience Gracie will likely not soon forget.