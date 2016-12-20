Tom Arnold Claims He Has 'Apprentice' Tapes Of Trump Saying The N-Word

Comedian Tom Arnold claims he has been holding onto recordings of President-elect Donald Trump being racist and offensive while taping "The Apprentice" for a while.

Before the presidential election, there were rumors of a recording of Donald Trump saying racist and offensive things while taping "The Apprentice." Now, comedian Tom Arnold claims he has had that recording for a while.

Tom Arnold: I Have "Racist" Trump Outtakes From 'The Apprentice' https://t.co/GTh938fT1h pic.twitter.com/jiKHm67eeV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 20, 2016

According to a producer for the show, the price for sharing the footage was a steep $5 million penalty fee for violating a confidentiality agreement — but it does exist.

As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng — Bill Pruitt (@billpruitt) October 8, 2016

In a KIRO radio show with Dori Monson, Arnold cited the fee as the reason nobody has given up the tape. He explained that the tape was a holiday compilation video, a joke making fun of Trump, which took a serious turn as the election approached.

"I’ll tell you why. Because when the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be President of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r****d, just being so mean to his own children. 'Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.' The Sunday before the election, I get a call from Arnold’s [Schwarzenegger] CAA agent, sitting next to Hillary Clinton. They said, 'I need you to release him saying the N-word.' I said, 'Well, now these people – two editors and an associate producer — are scared to death. They’re scared of his people, they’re scared of (sic) they’ll never work again, there’s a $5 million confidentiality agreement.'"

Some took to Twitter to berate Arnold for withholding the important tape. While Arnold has been apologetic, he also had an interesting take on its significance.

F-U for not releasing these recordings before the RNC gave him the nomination. SAVE YOUR OWN SPECIES! Be a Nike, and JUST DO IT! @TomArnold — Joey Redballs (@Joey_Redballs) December 20, 2016

Agre F-ME. Complicated. just been my career or death threats FO would've in Oct. I've Heard $ ruin death threats 4, 30 yr. Norm folks scared https://t.co/Kgi9TWTrFz — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 20, 2016

When asked if he thought the release of the tape would have caused Trump to lose the election, his reply was sinisterly accurate.

"I don’t think so. I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, he’s sitting matter-of-factly in front of, there has to be 30 people there, and he’s matter-of-factly saying all of this stuff. So I think they would have liked him more, the people. For being politically incorrect."

Arnold certainly has a point about many Trump supporters liking "political incorrectness" — or outright racism and white supremacy.

Even if that is the case, the release of the tapes could change the minds of some Trump supporters who still deny that Trump is racist. Many white Americans seem to need more proof that racism was a large part of Trump getting elected, even as hate crimes against people of color and Muslims have skyrocketed in the weeks since his election.

Whether or not the tape ever sees the light of day, we've all known the truth about Trump since he began his campaign. Racist, sexist, and ableist slurs from him would just be par for the course.

