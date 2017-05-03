© Reuters

A Round-Up Of Most Astonishing And Striking Photos From The Past Week

by
editors
From riots in Venezuela and protests in the United States to extraordinary “Star Wars” celebrations in Singapore, here are the top 10 photos of the week.

united states

Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville.

united states

Rescuers gather near a site of a forest fire in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China.

united states

A child looks out from a voting booth as French citizens living in the United States cast their ballots for the French presidential run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen at the French Embassy in Washington D.C.

united states

A protester demonstrates against President Donald Trump and the American Health Care Act near Trump Tower in New York City.

united states

Palestinian children with their hands in chains take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails in the West Bank city of Nablus.

united states

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Britain's Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, rekindle the eternal flame commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in Jerusalem.

united states

Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand.

united states

People watch a light display during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

united states

A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers.

united states

A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela.

Read More: This Website Will Send Your Ashes To The GOP If Trumpcare Kills You 
Tags:
caracas children emmanuel macron nazis news ose lezcano palestine photos protests riots san francisco trump tower trumpcare united states venezuela
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.