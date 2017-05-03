A Round-Up Of Most Astonishing And Striking Photos From The Past Week

From riots in Venezuela and protests in the United States to extraordinary “Star Wars” celebrations in Singapore, here are the top 10 photos of the week.

Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville.

Rescuers gather near a site of a forest fire in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China.

A child looks out from a voting booth as French citizens living in the United States cast their ballots for the French presidential run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen at the French Embassy in Washington D.C.

A protester demonstrates against President Donald Trump and the American Health Care Act near Trump Tower in New York City.

Palestinian children with their hands in chains take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Britain's Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, rekindle the eternal flame commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in Jerusalem.

Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand.

People watch a light display during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers.

A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela.