Top Senate Democrat Says Trump Offered Help For Dream Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wanted to help lawmakers pass legislation aimed at helping to protect youth brought to the United States illegally, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Speaking in remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer said he had spoken with Trump in a telephone call earlier Thursday during which the president offered to help with the proposal known as the Dream Act.

The White House earlier on Thursday said Trump had spoken with Schumer as well as his House counterpart Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts