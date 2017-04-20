British MP Tells School Girl To ‘F*** Off Back To Scotland’

The Conservative candidate insists the outburst in front of the child was mean to be a joke. However, people pointed out to him xenophobia is never funny.

A British politician has come under fire for hurling xenophobic profanity at a school girl after she said she would vote for independence if there was a second referendum.

Tory MP James Heappey made the offensive remark during a debate with students at Millfield school in Somerset, South West England.

The school girl reportedly informed her father – believed to be a Scottish National party supporter – of the incident. He then raised the issue with the school after which he was sent a written apology.

Meanwhile, Heappey was criticized for his xenophobic comment.

The criticism prompted Heappey to eventually apologize for insulting the girl. However, even in his apology, he insisted that the profanity was meant to be light-hearted.

“I made a comment – intended only as a joke – but it was inappropriate and I am deeply sorry for any offence caused. I wrote to [the pupil] soon after the school brought her concerns to my attention and apologised unreservedly,” Heappey said in a statement.

The no-apology, therefore, drew even more criticism – and rightfully so.

This is not 'a joke'. This is abusive, anti Scottish racism. Lack of action indicates that it is condoned in Theresa May's Tory party pic.twitter.com/EoKdVGML23 — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) May 14, 2017

James Heappey, Tory MP, told a CHILD at her SCHOOL to "FUCK OFF BACK TO SCOTLAND".

Deselect him, @CCHQPress. https://t.co/1G50ECk11W — Jack Xatzinikolas (@MxJackMonroe) May 14, 2017

James Heappey verbally abused a child and thinks that's a joke. — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) May 15, 2017