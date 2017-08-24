'White Male' Drives Into Vigil For Black Trans Woman Killed By Police

The driver had his "middle finger" raised as he stopped in front of the demonstration, then drove through the protesters, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Vigil honors transgender woman killed by St. Louis police after attack on officer https://t.co/TJ5dd4CmuN via @stltoday — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017

A car drove through a crowd of mourners as they had gathered to pay their respects to Kiwi Herring, a 30-year-old African-American transgender woman who was killed by a St. Louis police officer.

The driver, who has been identified as a "white male," reportedly hit three protesters with his Mercedes who suffered minor injuries. He fled the scene.

“The protesters surrounded the vehicle and began striking it with their hands and a flag pole,” police spokeswoman Schron Jackson told St. Louis Dispatch. “Several protesters also kicked and jumped on top of the vehicle.”

The website also reported the driver had his "middle finger" raised as he stopped in front of the demonstration, then mowed down the protesters.

Read More Trump Just Made Life More Difficult For Transgender Students

"Car just drove through protesters on Manchester, few injuries not major, only scrapes. Driver fled police chased not pulling over," tweeted St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson, who also managed to capture the incident on camera.

The unidentified motorist was taken into custody later on suspicion of felony fleeing.

The victim's family claims the officer shot Herring on Aug 22. while responding to a dispute between Herring and her neighbors.

Even as the police allege Herring swung a large knife at police before she was shot, her family disputes the claim.

Later, Herring's relatives and friends and family were also outraged after the police identified her as a man when she identified as a woman.

Members and advocates of the LGBT community also protested against Herring's death.

"When we take it into our own hands to make fun of people, to hurt them, to hit them, to even have situations that happen, that escalates from an argument between two neighbors, and then the police come out — and now we have someone dead for who he [she] is!” Crevonda Nance, Herring's sister-in-law, told St. Louis Public radio.

St. Louis-based Metro Trans Umbrella Group has set up a fundraiser to help Herring’s family cover any legal expenses, funeral arrangements, and provide for Herring’s three children, boys, ages 2 to 8.

Read More Trump To Revoke Obama's Transgender Protections In The School System

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters