Here Is How The Police Responded To A White Man Who Stabbed A Cop

It is important to commend the police for not shooting a civilian. It is also important to remember that the attacker was white.

Yesterday he stabbed a police officer in Fresno. First w/ a huge knife, then another.



They refused to shoot him.https://t.co/kcmlTD4zSF pic.twitter.com/J4NtNmFA23 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 9, 2017

A 23-year-old man stabbed a police officer in Fresno, California, but he remained uninjured - thanks to the body armor he was wearing.

Soon, the police was called to a drive-through coffee stand at the scene after being notified of reports of a man, later identified as Travis Aaron Finley, with a large Bowie knife attacking the windows of a van.

"When the first officer arrived, Finley attacked the police cruiser; that officer called for backup," police Capt. Burke Farrah told Fresnobee. "After a second officer arrived, Finley dropped the Bowie knife but pulled a smaller knife from his waistband and stabbed the officer."

A police officer later stunned the attacker who was later taken to the hospital to get the Taser darts removed.

Finley will reportedly face a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

Captain Farrah explained that the Taser darts allowed police officers to stop the attacker without shooting at him.

However, the police's response to Finley has prompted debate on white privilege.

At a time when people of color can lose their lives at routine traffic stops for reaching out for their driver's license, the fact that police officers refused to use firearms on a man who was trying to murder one of their own stands as a testimony of the police force’s composure in the face of danger and abhorrence of using guns on civilians.

According to a 2016 Drexel University study by Dr. James Buehler, the paper’s researcher and author, "black people are 2.8 and 1.7 times more likely to die during encounters with police than white people and Hispanics, respectively."