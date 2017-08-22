Steve Mnuchin's Wife Shows What Privilege Looks Like In Instagram Rant

“Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

The wife of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin bragged about her wealth tonight and belittled poorer people. On Instagram. H/t @skenigsberg pic.twitter.com/Hi55mHJm6j — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 22, 2017

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, had an elitist meltdown on social media after a taxpayer called her out for flaunting her designer couture in front of an Air Force jet.

The 36-year-old Scottish actress, who tied the knot with the former Goldman Sachs banker earlier this year in an extravagant wedding, recently posted a picture on her Instagram account that showed the couple stepping off a government jet in Kentucky.

The caption read, “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #country #usa.” In a highly unusual move, she then named several fashion brands, including Tom Ford, Hermès, Ronald Mouret and Valentino.

In response to Linton’s privileged Instagram post, online user Jenni Miller commented: “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable.”

Linton pretty much lost her cool and showed exactly what privilege looks like by posting this:

“Cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

Linton then made her Instagram account private.

However, the screenshots immediately went viral on Twitter.

why was she tagging all the #brands she was wearing? Is it so they’ll give her free clothes? And if so, is that legal? — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) August 22, 2017

Wow - a bit defensive, no? What sort of person rubs in how much more they pay in taxes than somebody else to boost their own ego? Sheesh. — Lynn R Schrader (@lynnrschrader) August 22, 2017

Steve Mnuchin's wife makes sure we know how rich & self-sacrificing she & her husband are. You may supply other adjectives if you so choose. https://t.co/EvkOrE3Y4P — Beth Talmage (@wordygirl11) August 22, 2017

This is not the first time Linton has come under fire.

In 2016, she wrote a memoir about her time in Zambia back when she was a student. “In Congo’s Shadow” depicted Zambia as poor, war-torn country where wild animals roam the street. She also portrayed herself as a white savior for an HIV-positive orphan — all of which was extremely offensive and blatantly racist.

Meanwhile, Miller, who is a mother-of-three and a registered Democrat, said she was surprised by Linton’s bizarre attack

“If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back with a very snide Marie Antoinette joke," she told The New York Times. “I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer — all those things.”

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Yuri Gripas