Trump Administration Allows Killing Of Elephants In Africa

Trump administration thinks it’s ok to hunt African lions and elephants and bring their heads to the country.

The Trump administration has allowed trophy hunters to kill African lions and elephants and bring their heads back to the country, reversing an Obama-era policy that prohibited importing endangered animals in the country.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) said it will allow trophy hunters to bring back legally hunted wildlife to the country, removing restrictions on permits that were put in place to discourage the hunting and poaching of animals that are on the threatened species list.

This horrific news will naturally make Eric Trump and Don Jr., the avid, hunters really happy. It’s not surprising the GOP is pushing for laxer gun laws considering how Trump and his family openly advocate for NRA and other gun lobbies.

According to the FWS, hunting African elephants in Zimbabwe and Zambia “will enhance the survival of the species in the wild,” which is the standard by which officials determine whether to allow imports of parts - known as trophies - of the animals.

“Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” an FWS spokesman said in a statement, after hunting group Safari Club International announced the policy.

However the announcement of conversation efforts was not backed by any research.

Read More Donald Trump Jr. Spent Earth Day Hunting Prairie Dogs

In 2015, the FSW had suspended the import of sport-hunted elephant trophies, citing a lack of evidence that the practice helped conservation efforts.

Fast forward to Trump’s regime: animals killed between Jan. 21, 2016 and the end of 2018 will be allowed to be imported in the country.

The awful new policy is being lauded by gun lobbyists.

“By lifting the import ban on elephant trophies in Zimbabwe and Zambia, the Trump Administration underscored, once again, the importance of sound scientific wildlife management and regulated hunting to the survival and enhancement of game species in this country and worldwide” said Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action.

“This is a significant step forward in having hunting receive the recognition it deserves as a tool of sound wildlife management, which had been all but buried in the previous administration.”

Though hunting might be treasured by the Trumps, the practice isn’t appreciated by many others.

Animal rights groups criticized Trump and his administration for removing the restrictions. “Let’s be clear: elephants are on the list of threatened species; the global community has rallied to stem the ivory trade; and now, the U.S. government is giving American trophy hunters the green light to kill them,” Wayne Pacelle, president of the Humane Society of the United States, wrote in a blog post.

“What kind of message does it send to say to the world that poor Africans who are struggling to survive cannot kill elephants in order to use or sell their parts to make a living, but that it’s just fine for rich Americans to slay the beasts for their tusks to keep as trophies?” he continued.

Since 2001, Zimbabwe’s elephant population has reportedly declined, while elephant population in Zambia has also declined in some regions. Hunters generally choose the healthiest or strongest animal to hunt, for an impressive trophy, however, this can have negative effects on the species overall.

According to a 2015 poll, 86 percent of Americans oppose big-game hunting, and six out of ten respondents said it should be illegal.

People on social media are calling out the Trump administration for this ominous decision.

Of course Donald Trump made it legal for ppl to import ivory. His sons are cowardly trophy hunters. I feel so much pain for the targeted elephants. They are such gentle animals. #BanTrophyHunting #TrumpIsAJerk #ProtectTheElephants pic.twitter.com/2h9XJQQgKq — Alicia Joseph (@AliciaJAuthor) November 16, 2017

Trophy hunters are an exceptional group of demented and deranged subhumans. These scumbags aren't hunters in any sense of the word. They are killers. They kill for nothing more than the sake of killing. Some of the lowest forms of life on this planet!!! — tammy guess 59 (@tammyguess59) November 16, 2017

I warned people that Trump tweet support of trophy hunting Safari Club. Now he lets them announce he has reversed Obama policies for imports & is protecting trophy hunters of elephants and endangered animals. ?? I despise this president. -

@HumaneSociety https://t.co/8ImmC9NFLE pic.twitter.com/TCqPEvOxOq — Danny G (@itsdannyg) November 15, 2017

I hate this administration. Jr and Eric are trophy hunters and have wanted this law reversed. This makes me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/GVwfbzStwL — Feisty Redhead ?? (@colleen_benn) November 16, 2017

(Thread 1/2)

1. Current administration just undid Obama elephant protections law. Trophy hunters can now bring elephant parts into the US again. This also means people in Zambia & Zimbabwe doing more slaughtering to sell tusks to people in America again.https://t.co/kPAcODUx6x pic.twitter.com/4KHP5mAGfi — Joshua Werner (@JoshuaFrantic) November 16, 2017

"#Elephants are on the list of threatened species; the global community has rallied to stem the ivory trade; and now, the U.S. gov't is giving American trophy #hunters the green light to kill them." ?? #TrumpEffect https://t.co/YG2tuRElKe — Kasi C. (@Pianobirdy) November 16, 2017

Sign & Share: Trophy Hunting Is NOT Conservation. Ban Trophy Hunting NOW! Sign at https://t.co/BkKI7MXJsq



As always, @RickyGervais tells it how it is!! #SpotTheTypo



Trophy Hunters - putting the CON in Conservation!!#BanTrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/qxagRR8Xii — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) November 13, 2017

Read More Congress Thinks It's OK To Kill Bears And Wolves In Wildlife Refuges

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Lucas Jackson