Man Caught On Camera Brutally Beating A 74-Year-Old With A Club

“Where am I bleeding from,” asked the 74-year-old bicyclist whose blood can be seen dripping from his head onto his white shirt in the harrowing video.

A disturbing incident of a road rage that went furious was caught on camera in Peterborough, Ontario.

A 65-year-old man, identified as David Fox, can be seen brutally beating a bicyclist, pounding over him, and striking him with a club repeatedly.

The man he was vehemently beating was 74 years old.

A woman recorded his outrageous behavior with her cell phone. She quickly rushed towards the scene and asked the victim if he was ok, as another woman can be heard in the background calling the attacker, “disgusting.”

As soon as Fox who was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup, realized he was being filmed, he put the club back in pocket, claiming the cyclist hit his truck. “I tried to walk away,” he screams, trying to make a point that he in fact didn’t want for all of this to happen, but the video suggests otherwise.

“No you didn’t,” said the woman filming the horror. “I filmed the whole thing,” she added, as Fox insisted he tried to walk away from the situation.

The victim, who was wearing a white shirt, can be seen bleeding intensely, “Where am I bleeding?” he asked as blood gushes out from the back of his head.

The woman recording the harrowing video quickly extends her support and takes the man at her shop until the police arrived.

Fox mentions towards the end of the video that the victim had “hit his truck,” other witnesses kept asking him where did he hit the truck and stopped him from leaving, but the violent man sat in his truck and drove away with a smirk on his face.

He was arrested later.

According to the police, the violent altercation started after both of them tried to make a left turn.

However, how Fox behaved with other eyewitnesses goes to show that he was wrong, at least as far as human ethics are concerned. “I felt like the man in the truck had every opportunity to leave. Instead, he got out of his vehicle,” the witness said. “[Later], he slammed his door, scoffed at everyone and drove away,” mentioned the unidentified witness who filmed the video.

Fox was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, he is scheduled to appear in court in the month of August.

Read More Road Rage Caught On Camera: Motorcyclist Kicks Sedan Causing Crash

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Christian Hartmann, File Photo