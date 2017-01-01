Trump Accused China Of ‘Raping’ U.S. Calls Chinese Premiere A Friend

“We have developed a friendship - I can see that - and I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it," said Trump.

President Donald Trump hosted the Chinese premiere Xi Jinping at the Mar-a-Lago beach club. Both the men were accompanied by their wives. Xi was given a very warm welcome by the business mogul for their first summit.

The commander-in-chief had been very vocal about denouncing china previously. He slammed Obama for hosting Xi for a state dinner, “I would not be throwing him a dinner. I would get him a McDonald's hamburger and say we've got to get down to work because you can't continue to devalue (the Chinese currency)," Trump said in August 2015.

“They want out people to starve. They’re taking our business away. They’ve taken our jobs away.”

POTUS regularly slammed U.S. companies for building China by manufacturing their products elsewhere and branded China as the currency manipulator. “These are not our friends. These are our enemies. These are not people that understand niceness. And the only thing you can do to get their attention is to say either we're not going to trade with you any further or, in the alternative, we're going to tax your products as they come into the United States,” he said in an interview in 2011.

Fast forward some years the former real estate magnate welcomed the Chinese president without any qualms. This is yet another example of Trump’s hypocrisy. The billionaire baron had accused China just last year of “raping the U.S” he had also called climate change, a Chinese hoax, but staying true to his personality, his stances change if they benefit him within no time.

"We've had a long discussion already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing,” he said.

“But we have developed a friendship - I can see that - and I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it."

According to a statement on China's Foreign Ministry website, Jinging told Trump, "We have a thousand reasons to get China-US relations right, and not one reason to spoil the China-US relationship."

Banner/Spot Credits: Reuters