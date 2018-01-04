Trump Addresses White House Reporters In Bizarre Hostage-Style Video

President Trump was reportedly present in the White House at the time of the presser. In fact, he was less than 200 ft. away from the briefing room.

We’re barely a week in and 2018 is already shaping up to be yet another erratic and totally wacko year.

After journalist Michael Wolff’s explosive tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” revealed some shocking and mind-boggling behind-the-scenes details about the Trump administration, painting a rather dysfunctional and chaotic picture, President Donald Trump decided to take action and dispel the rumors of infighting and disorder.

During the latest White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played a pre-recorded video message from the commander-in-chief, in which he boasted about his government’s trivial legislative achievement aka the controversial tax cut bill.

“The historic tax cut I signed into law just two weeks ago, before Christmas, is already delivering major economic gains,” said a smug-looking Trump through two giant flat-screens flanking Huckabee Sanders behind the podium. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeing larger paychecks, bigger bonuses, and higher pension contribution, and it’s all because of the tax cuts and the tax reform.”

The hostage-style video continued for several minutes, with Trump touting his administration’s agenda.

What made the entire thing even more bizarre was the fact the president was reportedly present in the White House at the time of the presser, less than 200 ft. away from the briefing room. Yet, instead of walking the distance and speaking to the press in person, he decided to pull a stunt reminiscent of the “Wizard of Oz.”

However, as ridiculous as it might have been, the tactic was rather Orwellian in nature.

Trump not just touted his purported accomplishments to the journalists he also avoided any questions about Wolff’s books, his latest feud with Bannon and all other rumors currently plaguing his frenzied administration.

Social media users had a lot to say about the televised address that looked more like a ransom video than anything.

TUESDAY: @PressSec: Trump is "one of the most accessible presidents we've ever had."



THURSDAY: @POTUS beams a video of himself into the press briefing to avoid questions. pic.twitter.com/PQOaw88aOt — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) January 4, 2018

Trump makes appearance in briefing room... sort of pic.twitter.com/k7Bs3Iy9Zl — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 4, 2018

What is happening right now... pic.twitter.com/a6asjMFUCR — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 4, 2018

Leaning hard into the 1984 vibe here https://t.co/Ck1IsUG53g — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 4, 2018

Trump appears on the video in the press briefing room, which is maybe 50 yards from the Oval Office. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 4, 2018

Trump...who is like 50 feet away from the briefing room...opted to post a video statement shouting at the room of reporters...instead of just showing up himself. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 4, 2018

Live from the White House press briefing:https://t.co/VzHWGlaKZb — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 4, 2018

Of course, there were a lot of “Wizard of Oz” inspired jokes as well…

This reminds me of the Wizard of OZ for some reason. https://t.co/VBMwBzBEBy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 4, 2018

The Wizard of Oz is speaking at the WH briefing--Trump on the screen. Regular presidents come to the briefing room to, believe it or not, answer questions. This is not a normal use of the "briefing." — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) January 4, 2018

Trump's giant head at this presser makes me think of the Wizard of Oz. Somebody pull down the curtain. — WaitingOnTheChange (@JournoLibrarian) January 4, 2018

Trump reminding us that he is the Great Wizard of Oz. pic.twitter.com/bRd17DX6oQ — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) January 5, 2018

Trump’s televised speech also sparked a hilarious (yet terrifying) photoshop battle

weird trump video statement during the press briefing pic.twitter.com/k0uEPVt4pw — Benny Johnson Retire Bitch (@zarzarbinkss) January 4, 2018

welcome to your reckoning, @SHSanders45 pic.twitter.com/alXmMbLLud — 164 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) January 4, 2018

