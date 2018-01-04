© Reuters, Carlos Barria

Trump Addresses White House Reporters In Bizarre Hostage-Style Video

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
President Trump was reportedly present in the White House at the time of the presser. In fact, he was less than 200 ft. away from the briefing room.

We’re barely a week in and 2018 is already shaping up to be yet another erratic and totally wacko year.

After journalist Michael Wolff’s explosive tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” revealed some shocking and mind-boggling behind-the-scenes details about the Trump administration, painting a rather dysfunctional and chaotic picture, President Donald Trump decided to take action and dispel the rumors of infighting and disorder.

During the latest White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played a pre-recorded video message from the commander-in-chief, in which he boasted about his government’s trivial legislative achievement aka the controversial tax cut bill.

“The historic tax cut I signed into law just two weeks ago, before Christmas, is already delivering major economic gains,” said a smug-looking Trump through two giant flat-screens flanking Huckabee Sanders behind the podium. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeing larger paychecks, bigger bonuses, and higher pension contribution, and it’s all because of the tax cuts and the tax reform.”

The hostage-style video continued for several minutes, with Trump touting his administration’s agenda.

What made the entire thing even more bizarre was the fact the president was reportedly present in the White House at the time of the presser, less than 200 ft. away from the briefing room. Yet, instead of walking the distance and speaking to the press in person, he decided to pull a stunt reminiscent of the “Wizard of Oz.”

However, as ridiculous as it might have been, the tactic was rather Orwellian in nature.

Trump not just touted his purported accomplishments to the journalists he also avoided any questions about Wolff’s books, his latest feud with Bannon and all other rumors currently plaguing his frenzied administration.

Social media users had a lot to say about the televised address that looked more like a ransom video than anything.

Of course, there were a lot of “Wizard of Oz” inspired jokes as well…

Trump’s televised speech also sparked a hilarious (yet terrifying) photoshop battle

Looks Like No One Wanted Trump To Win The Election — Including Trump

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Carlos Barria

