Trump Admin Is 'Threatening' Alaska Senators After Health Care Vote

“I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop”

U.S. Senate Republicans failed to overturn Obamacare, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that may end the Republican Party's seven-year quest to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Republican Senators John McCain, Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), crossed party lines to join Democrats in a dramatic 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Following the vote, the Trump administration is particularly unhappy with Sen. Lisa Murkowski and is reportedly threatening the state of Maine with retribution. Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska) both received a call each from Secretary Ryan Zinke, as Murkowski voted against opening debate on health care legislation.

Zinke reportedly told both senators that their actions will have adverse effects for the state in future. Murkowski refused to comment on the incident; however, Sullivan said Zinke was clear that his message was in response to the vote.

“I'm not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop,” said Sullivan.

“I tried to push back on behalf of all Alaskans. … We're facing some difficult times and there's a lot of enthusiasm for the policies that Secretary Zinke and the president have been talking about with regard to our economy. But the message was pretty clear.”

The “threatening” call comes just a day after Trump expressed disappointment with Murkowski.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Murkowski was one of the nine Republicans who voted “no” to repeal and replace Obamacare and she was among the seven who voted against repeal of Obamacare without a replacement. She also encouraged the Republican leadership in the Senate to “take a step back and engage in a bipartisan process” to address the “failures of the ACA and stabilize the individual markets.”

Murkowski, as chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, oversees appropriations and appointee confirmations for the Interior Department.

This is not the first time Trump has gone after people of his own party. Recently, Trump threatened Nevada Sen. Dean Heller who has been one of the most vocal critics of the Better Care Reconciliation Act within the GOP and is considered as a vulnerable Republican in Congress.

“The other night I was surprised when I heard a couple of my friends — my friends, they really were and are. They might not be very much longer, but that’s OK. I think I have to get them back,” said Trump.

He further added, “You didn’t go out there. This was the one we were worried about. You weren’t there. You’re going to be. He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he? I think the people of your state — which I know very well — I think they’re going to appreciate what you hopefully will do.”

Most notably, Trump didn’t make those remarks in a private meeting; he was addressing the press during luncheon for a Republican Senate caucus.

Trump administration threatens retribution against Alaska over Murkowski health votes - Alaska Dispatch News https://t.co/IlFI4i6FHP — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 27, 2017

Hey Alaska voters, you're being threatened ????Trump admin threatens retribution against Alaska over Murkowski votes https://t.co/qtgr4adyhq — Laffy (@GottaLaff) July 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump is living in the depth of depravity.https://t.co/K33TC45jkG — Mike Serpe (@MikeSerpe) July 27, 2017

Isn't this called extortion?



Trump administration threatens retribution against Alaska over Murkowski health votes https://t.co/D683K1d6xW — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) July 27, 2017

Trump administration is threatening retribution against Alaska over Senator Murkowski healthcare votes! WOW! https://t.co/0EaaJO23Nk — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) July 27, 2017

If you’re just waking up, incredible story about Trump White House reportedly threatening Alaska for Murkowski vote. https://t.co/OdfFBqgOII pic.twitter.com/IRpFp2PcnK — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 27, 2017

Wow, so the Trump Administration is reportedly threatening Alaska and all Alaskans with retribution because of Murkowski's vote. https://t.co/n8dVRUCgIu — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) July 27, 2017

Read More How 3 Female Republicans Tanked Senate’s Efforts To Repeal Obamacare

Spotlight: Reuters, Yuri Gripas