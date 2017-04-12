Trump Plans To Launch National Deportation Force – It’s Terrifying

Only three months into Trump’s presidency, his administration is quickly identifying ways to assemble the nationwide deportation force to get rid of undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly expedited its effort to fulfill the business mogul’s biggest campaign promise: to deport and incarcerate undocumented immigrants from the United States.

The president basically promoted undocumented immigrants as a curse that stands in the way of making “America great again” (read: Trump’s America).

The POTUS repeatedly blamed the rise of violence on undocumented immigrants, despite the fact that several research studies show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans and thus have much lower institutionalization rates.

Now, only three months into his presidency, Trump administration is quickly identifying ways to assemble the nationwide deportation force that the commander-in-chief promised on the campaign trail, according to the Washington Post.

An internal memo from the Department of Homeland Security mentioned the agency has found 33,000 additional detention beds for undocumented immigrants and has started coordinating with local police forces about immigration enforcement. It also stated the agency is exploring ways to hasten the hiring of immigration enforcement agents.

Homeland Department is also considering new procedures to increase the number of Customs and Borders Protection agents in pursuit of Trump's ultimate goal of hiring 5,000 additional CBP officers to protect his anti-immigration policies.

However, the department’s plan is in preliminary stages and several factors such as the cost of the initiatives and skepticism from members of the Congress to approve funding for many of the expensive initiatives may halt the plan’s implementation.

The DHS assessment also outlined some major problems to the president's proposals. For example, hiring 500 new agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and CBP would cost about $100 million.

While speaking to The Washington Post, Executive Director of the National Immigration Law Center Marielena Hincapié said, “This is an administration that very much is interested in setting up that mass deportation infrastructure and creating the levers of a police state. In these documents, you have more proof and evidence that they’re planning to carry it out.”

It is pertinent to note although this assessment is just in its preliminary phase, it reflects on the Trump administration's unswerving focus on “saving” America from undocumented immigrants.

This also signifies that basically all Trump loyalists are investing their efforts to solve a largely unrealistic, exaggerated and imaginary problem concerning undocumented immigration in the United States.