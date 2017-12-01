Trump Admin Plans To Pay Millions To Private Firm For A Spy Network

According to sources, individuals affiliated with the company would capture wanted terrorists on behalf of the United States.

What is it about Whitefish, MT?



How does a town of 6,500 yield two big-time Nazis (Anglin and Spencer), Sec of Interior Zinke, Whitefish Energy (Puerto Rico contract), & now Amyntor Group (CIA wants to build huge new spy network)?



How?! Whitefish is the size of Williamstown! — Alexander Deebus (@ADeebus) December 1, 2017

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly planning to pay millions to a private international security firm and is also considering allowing former U.S. intelligence officers in order to carry out covert actions, intelligence gathering, and propaganda missions.

According to sources, in one of pitches the administration would consider to hire Amyntor Group to let them set up a large intelligence network. The company would also be tasked to run counterterrorist propaganda efforts.

The proposal was first sent out to the Trump administration in February. The pitch had three key features: collecting intelligence on terrorists using “a network of assets in a denied area”, an online propaganda operation to counter Islamic extremism, and the rendition plan.

When reached out for a comment the company declined to respond to the matter but a lawyer said in a statement the proposal and contract that is under consideration would be legal by all aspects.

The sources further said that in another proposal, on behalf of the United States, individuals affiliated with the company would capture wanted terrorists.

As part of the proposals, individuals are tracking down two suspects in the Middle East for possible “rendition” to the U.S. The individuals also have the capability of transporting the suspects to the U.S. or a third country.

Although CIA declined to comment on the reports, a National Security Council said Trump’s national security adviser and other officials were not aware of the proposals.

The company is headquartered in Whitefish, Montana – a town which gained popularity for first acquiring and then losing a contract to restore Puerto Rico’s power outage after Hurricane Maria.

Although there is no connection between the two companies, there is a Trump connection. Montana is the hometown of Ryan Zinke, Trump's Interior Secretary.

Amyntor’s lawyer Raymond R. Granger provided a statement regarding the reports.

“As a matter of company policy, Amyntor does not comment regarding whether or not it has attempted or is attempting to secure a contract with any government agency. The type of contract about which BuzzFeed is writing, however, would be entirely appropriate with direction and control by the proper governmental authority. What would be inappropriate, and potentially illegal, would be for any individual purporting to have direct knowledge of what would be a classified contract proposal to disclose that information publicly.”

The company claims to “maintain an experienced cadre of cleared professionals that possess Subject Matter Expertise (SME) in the areas of intelligence training, collections and analysis, risk assessment, and counterintelligence to support U.S. and friendly foreign government activities around the globe.”

The company’s management also includes some controversial figures.

John Maguire, a former CIA case officer, is part of the company’s management. He also reportedly led a U.S. effort to provoke Saddam Hussein into war before the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Maguire also reportedly worked with Duane “Dewey” Clarridge, a CIA officer who was indicted and then pardoned for his role in the so-called Iran–Contra affair during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure.

Clarridge reportedly tried to set up his own private company to gather sensitive information from Afghanistan.

Another member of the management is Keith Rose who is the medical director of the company. He has also worked with Clarridge.

By privatizing intelligence operations, the Trump administration is adding another pin to its list of notorious things as experts believe privatizing covert actions can be extremely controversial.

Wow. And the Amyntor Group has offices in Whitefish, Montana. But that's probably just a coincidence... — Doug Logan (@rhumblines) December 1, 2017

Trump & CIA considering privatizing war by hiring Amyntor Group, for counter propaganda & capturing terrorists. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/8SyjtdkU0h — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) December 1, 2017

"Amyntor Group, for millions of dollars to set up a large intelligence network and run counterterrorist propaganda efforts" WH+CIA — Miso voted for the Elder Gods (@misosusanowa) December 1, 2017

Read More All You Need To Know About BuzzFeed’s Bombshell Report On Trump

Banner: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque