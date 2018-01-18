Carl Higbie Said Black People Have ‘Lax Morals,’ PTSD Is A ‘Joke’

"People who act crazily behind PTSD, is because they have a weaker mind,” Carl Higbie said.

This guy is detestable human garbage. No wonder Trump appointed him. https://t.co/CCHcfstwLu#Higbie — Mitchell Schipper (@nyterabyte) January 19, 2018

The Trump administration’s chief of external affairs for Corporation for National and Community Service, Carl Higbie, resigned after CNN revealed he made appalling, disparaging remarks against people of color, veterans with PTSD, Muslims and the LGBTQ community.

Higbie is also a former Navy SEAL and a Trump surrogate.

The comments were made on various radio programs, back in 2013, one of which is a conservative show called “The Sound of Freedom.”

Outrageous as it may sound; Higbie reportedly said that cases where PTSD-afflicted service members "were legitimately blown up," were “completely understandable."

"I'm going to go out on a limb here and say, and a lot of people are going to disagree with this comment ... severe PTSD where guys are bugging out and doing violent acts is a trait of a weak mind," he continued asserting his hateful observation. "But when someone performs an act of violence that is a weak mind, that is a crazy person, and the fact that they're trying to hide it behind PTSD makes me want to vomit.”

Panel members’ disagreement with his disparaging remarks didn’t seem to make Higbie stop.

"People who perform violent acts and blame it on PTSD, you know, people who act crazily behind PTSD, is because they have a weaker mind," Higbie said. "And that mind has been weakened by that experience. I think it is a breakdown of the mind. I really do. It's not a individual hit on any one soldier, it's the fact that they're mind has been weakened by their traumatic experience, and it needs to be addressed.”

His views about Muslims, people of color and LGBT were no less disparaging, CNN reports.

Higbie continued his remarks – now racist – saying black women think "breeding is a form of government employment.”

Recalling the time he placed a firewood giveaway advertisement, Higbie said “the black race” had “lax” morals, suggesting they are inferior.

"Of the 25 or so white people that came by, not a single one asked me to help load the firewood in their car, to do anything for them, to split it for them, or anything. I was very happy," Higbie said.

"Now on the other hand, out of the 25 or so black people, only one, only one person, was actually cordial to me. Every other black person was rude. They wanted me to either load the wood, completely split it for them, or some sort of assistance in labor,” Higbie claimed.

Higbie has previously made several cable news appearances after he was not only appointed to lead the CNCS by President Trump in 2017 but also endorsed by him on his Twitter.

@realDonaldTrump Thank you for tweeting me. So honored to support you. pic.twitter.com/S2SUaD3v4K — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) November 2, 2015

What does Trump has to say about this now?

Couldn't help but notice that #Higbie uses the *exact* same vulgar phrase as #Trump does for countries he dislikes. So, using deductive reasoning: if Higbie is a self-avowed racist, and Trump *chose* to appoint him, that would make Trump...just another one of those "fine people". — Steve Seidler (@GrayShadowTech) January 18, 2018

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters/ Yuri Gripas