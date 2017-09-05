Trump Won't Face The Cameras To Discuss DACA, So He Tapped Sessions

President Donald Trump won’t announce the fate of DACA recipients himself. Instead, he has asked Jeff Sessions to do the deed.

President Donald Trump is no stranger to flip-flopping on major issues that have the potential to affect hundreds of thousands of people. He is also no stranger to upturning people’s lives and splitting families apart.

Back when the business mogul was still a candidate and most people did not believe he would make it to the Oval Office, he pledged to “immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties, in which he defied federal law and the constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants” during a rally in Phoenix.

However, shortly after he became the president, Trump went back on his vow and assured the so-called “Dreamers” they should “not be very worried.”

Well, look how that’s turned out.

After months of speculations, the president finally decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era program that provided immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children a temporary reprieve from deportation. DACA will end in six months.

Apparently, the decision came after a lot of uncertainty and confusion on Trump’s part, as he exasperatedly asked his aides for “a way out” of a dilemma he created himself to please his right-wing voter base, according to The New York Times.

“Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, John F. Kelly, who had wrestled with crafting a compromise in his previous job as the president’s homeland security secretary, began consulting with Republican lawmakers and staff members for a quick fix, according to three officials familiar with the situation,” the newspaper wrote, citing two sources familiar with the matter. “He finally arrived at an inelegant solution to an intractable problem: Delaying a decision on the final fate of about 800,000 ‘Dreamers’ covered by President Barack Obama’s executive action for six months, and putting it on Congress to come up with a legislative solution to the problem.”

Now, after deciding to scrap the program that affects over 800,000 people across the United States, Trump is refusing to face cameras and announce the annulment himself — which is so out-of-character for Trump, who literally announced his decision to pardon racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey because he thought it would boost his TV ratings.

Instead, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who reportedly helped Trump reach this mean-spirited decision, is the one expected to announce the decision to the media.

Also, he won’t be taking any questions.

Not 100% certain what Trump will do about #DACA. But 1 thing is clear; Trump is a coward for sending Sessions to make the announcement. — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) September 5, 2017

Trump, tv whore, won't face the cameras to discuss #DACA. Instead his little weasel Sessions will. And take no ?s. How cowardly of him. — michael 🏳️‍🌈 (@fgsweetdog) September 5, 2017

Donald Trump is afraid to face to the public, so he's sending out Jeff Sessions to end #DACA.



WHAT A COWARD!! — Michael (@METLIFE82) September 5, 2017

A number of protesters held a vigil outside the Washington, D.C., home of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, urging them to help keep DACA alive.

Concerned Community members from WA, CA, NM, AZ, TX, ID, VA holding a vigil outside Jared Kushner & @IvankaTrump's house #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/caGf0mIFah — Cris Ruiz (@votecris2040) September 5, 2017

This is a candlelight vigil outside Jared Kushner and ivanka Trump's homes by DACA recipients https://t.co/rxmEL3LOeN — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2017

With the six-month period between Sessions' announcement and DACA actually ending, there is still some time for the Republicans in Congress to pass a bill and shield the Dreamers from deportation.

But then again, no meaningful legislation has so far passed since Trump took office.

Read More Heroic ‘Dreamer’ Drowns While Trying To Save Harvey Flooding Victims

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Carlos Barria