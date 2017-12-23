The President Of The United States Attacked The FBI On Twitter

Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign in under an FBI investigation, attacked the FBI in a series of tweets.

Just because it's the holiday season, doesn't mean President Donald Trump will stop posting controversial tweets.

While vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the president of the United States took to Twitter to eviscerate officials associated with the country's top law-enforcement agency.

Trump berated FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, the second highest ranking official at the Bureau, who was recently questioned over his correspondence with his former boss James Comey, involving the FBI's probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's elections as well as its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Trump also mentioned McCabe was going to retire.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

As for the authenticity of Trump's claims about McCabe, PolitiFact declared them "mostly false" with the following explanation:

"At the time of the contribution, the candidate's husband was not directly involved in the FBI probe of Clinton's email server, according to the FBI. The bureau says that by the time he had some oversight role in the Clinton investigation, the election involving his wife had been over for three months. Meanwhile, the decision not charge Clinton was a recommendation made by the director of the FBI."

The POTUS also took aim at FBI general counsel James Baker, who is reportedly being reassigned.

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

Trump's criticism comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in last year's election.

In less than a year, the investigation has already led to indictments and guilty pleas from former associates of the president.

Consequently, Republicans, especially, of course, the Trump administration has escalated its attacks against the FBI, specifically Mueller.

If Bill Clinton or Barack Obama slandered the FBI or any law enforcement officers the way Trump does, conservatives would have raised holy hell. Now most are accomplices with their silence.

Good luck in 2018, boys. #ByeBye — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 23, 2017

Trump literally just attacked two of the leaders of the FBI, who are witnesses to his crimes, in a series of tweets.



These are not actions of a confident innocent man.



These are actions of a cowardly guilty liar who has run to the end of the plank.. — Brian Krassenstein?? (@krassenstein) December 25, 2017

In light of Trump's recent attacks on the @FBI, I want to thank my parents & all of the other hard-working agents who have lived up to the Bureau's motto of fidelity, bravey, & integrity. Your good work makes our country a better place. (Last night with my mom, brother, & dad.) pic.twitter.com/9SJXnyBLC0 — Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) December 25, 2017

Donald Trump is too busy degrading the press, the @FBI and the dignity of other countries to even wish his constituents a #MerryChristmas. He can’t even act honorable during a cultural holiday of unity and celebration. — Davíd A Fernández (@lawdavisito94) December 24, 2017

