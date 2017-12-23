© Reuters

The President Of The United States Attacked The FBI On Twitter

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign in under an FBI investigation, attacked the FBI in a series of tweets.

Just because it's the holiday season, doesn't mean President Donald Trump will stop posting controversial tweets.

While vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the president of the United States took to Twitter to eviscerate officials associated with the country's top law-enforcement agency.

Trump berated FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, the second highest ranking official at the Bureau, who was recently questioned over his correspondence with his former boss James Comey, involving the FBI's probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's elections as well as its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

 

Trump also mentioned McCabe was going to retire.

As for the authenticity of Trump's claims about McCabe, PolitiFact declared them "mostly false" with the following explanation:

"At the time of the contribution, the candidate's husband was not directly involved in the FBI probe of Clinton's email server, according to the FBI. The bureau says that by the time he had some oversight role in the Clinton investigation, the election involving his wife had been over for three months. Meanwhile, the decision not charge Clinton was a recommendation made by the director of the FBI."

The POTUS also took aim at FBI general counsel James Baker, who is reportedly being reassigned.

 

Trump's criticism comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in last year's election. 

In less than a year, the investigation has already led to  indictments and guilty pleas from former associates of the president. 

Consequently, Republicans, especially, of course, the Trump administration has escalated its attacks against the FBI, specifically Mueller.

 

 

 

 

