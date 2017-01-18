Trump Slams Vanity Fair For Apologizing To Hillary Clinton

Vanity Fair apologized for a video in which they told Hillary Clinton to “take up knitting” instead of politics. Trump attacked them on Twitter for doing so.

Vanity Fair came under fire earlier this week after tweeting out a video directed toward Hillary Clinton. The publication has since apologized for the video — a move that drew criticism from President Donald Trump.

The video featured six of the publication's staff members holding champagne flutes as if in a toast, providing Clinton with six “new years resolutions.” One staffer’s comment seemed to cause the most outrage. “Take up a new hobby in the new year. Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy,” the staff member says. “Literally anything that will keep you from running again.”

Many people took to Twitter to express outrage over the video, calling it sexist and labeling it as a double standard.

Hey, @VanityFair, how we feeling this morning? Tired? Sexist? Hopefully, the criticism you received for that awful video on Hillary made you wake up wanting to do better. Quick tip: don't tell one of the most accomplished women in the world to take up knitting. — Shauna DeBono (@ShaunaRDeBono) December 27, 2017

Show me where you put Joe Biden through the same treatment.



You know, the guy who attempted THREE presidential runs so far and never made it past the primaries. The 75 year old whose track record pre-Obama includes reprehensible treatment of Anita Hill.#DoubleStandard — Selena Adera ?? (@Selena_Adera) December 26, 2017

Vanity Fair stepped forward to apologize for the video Wednesday. “It was an attempt at humor,” said a spokesperson for the publication. “We regret that it missed the mark.”

Trump, staying true to form, vented on Twitter after Vanity Fair released its statement.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Within his criticism of the publication, Trump also cited Anna Wintour, stating she is “beside herself in grief.” However, Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She also serves as artistic director for all of Condé Nast.

Trump’s tweet also sparked frustration for not including the CEO of Condé Nast, who is a man, but instead choosing to point the finger at Wintour — a woman — as the source of the problem.

Vanity Fair’s video has, clearly, caused much more of an uproar than intended. Hopefully, this is a lesson learned for the publication to better consider the underlying implications of their content before releasing it to the public.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts