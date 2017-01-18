© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Trump Slams Vanity Fair For Apologizing To Hillary Clinton

Anna Smutny
Vanity Fair apologized for a video in which they told Hillary Clinton to “take up knitting” instead of politics. Trump attacked them on Twitter for doing so.

Vanity Fair came under fire earlier this week after tweeting out a video directed toward Hillary Clinton. The publication has since apologized for the video — a move that drew criticism from President Donald Trump.

The video featured six of the publication's staff members holding champagne flutes as if in a toast, providing Clinton with six “new years resolutions.” One staffer’s comment seemed to cause the most outrage. “Take up a new hobby in the new year. Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy,” the staff member says. “Literally anything that will keep you from running again.”

Many people took to Twitter to express outrage over the video, calling it sexist and labeling it as a double standard. 

Vanity Fair stepped forward to apologize for the video Wednesday. “It was an attempt at humor,” said a spokesperson for the publication. “We regret that it missed the mark.”

Trump, staying true to form, vented on Twitter after Vanity Fair released its statement. 

Within his criticism of the publication, Trump also cited Anna Wintour, stating she is “beside herself in grief.” However, Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She also serves as artistic director for all of Condé Nast.

Trump’s tweet also sparked frustration for not including the CEO of Condé Nast, who is a man, but instead choosing  to point the finger at Wintour — a woman — as the source of the problem.

Vanity Fair’s video has, clearly, caused much more of an uproar than intended. Hopefully, this is a lesson learned for the publication to better consider the underlying implications of their content before releasing it to the public.  

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts

