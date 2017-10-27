Trump Insists Tom Steyer Is 'Unhinged,' But That Word Better Fits Him

Trump lashed out at a progressive mega-donor Friday, calling him "wacky" and "unhinged," words that could describe how many feel about the president himself.

Trump singled out Tom Steyer in his tweet, calling him “wacky and totally unhinged.” Steyer “has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning,” Trump added, commenting that candidates Steyer endorses “never [win] elections.”

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Trump was responding to a political ad that Steyer, a progressive philanthropist, environmentalist and hedge fund manager, put out last week. The ad has aired on many cable news channels, and some have speculated that Trump responded to it after it was played on FOX News Friday morning.

The video produced by Steyer calls on Americans to support proceedings that will result in the impeachment and removal of Trump from office.

“He's brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he's taken money from foreign governments, threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth," Heyer says in the video. "If that isn't the case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?"

The video has nearly 900,000 views as of Friday morning, eight days after it was initially uploaded, according to YouTube. The ad encourages viewers who agree with his statements to contact their members of Congress saying so, and to sign a petition at NeedToImpeach.com.

Steyer is indeed correct — the actions of this president require immediate action. And many Americans agree with him, evidenced by the fact that nearly 700,000 have signed onto his petition as of press time.

Trump’s characterizations of Steyer are false — as he calmly speaks into the camera in his ad, Steyer hardly seems “wacky” or “totally unhinged.” If anything, Trump’s Twitter reaction to Steyer (as well as his other instances of irrational behavior) more or less matches those terms.

