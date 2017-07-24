Trump Is Reportedly Blaming Son-In-Law Kushner For Mueller Probe

The charges against former campaign chairperson Paul Manafort, which Trump himself said happened “long before” he joined the eventual GOP nominee’s team.

As the legal noose around the Trump campaign tightens, tensions are reportedly soaring in the West Wing between the president and his son-in-law/top adviser.

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates surrendered to the FBI this week over charges stemming from an FBI probe into alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The man responsible for the investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller, is widely being dubbed as Trump's "worst nightmare" and, perhaps, rightfully so as Trump's top aides' shady links with Russia seem to be unraveling.

While Mueller may be credited for Trump's latest troubles, Trump, for his part, blames his son-in-law for Mueller.

It appears the first indictments have started taking a toll on the White House - and, in turn, the Trump family - as Vanity Fair reports the president is placing the blame on Kushner for making some decisions, such as firing former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI director James Comey, which eventually led to the Russian probe.

Trump made the purported remarks during a phone call with former White House Chief Strategist, and alleged Kushner adversary, Steve Bannon.

In addition, Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser, also told Trump that Kushner was "giving him bad political advice."

According to a source familiar with the conversation, Trump agreed with Stone.

Another campaign aide, Sam Nunberg, echoed Stone's sentiment.

“Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history,” Nunberg said. “I’m only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress.”

Kushner, whose appointment as a top White House employee prompted criticism owing to his close ties with the Trump family, has been regarded as one of the most influential aides of the POTUS, in fact, he could be more influential than the POTUS himself. However, in July, it was reported, and later Kushner confirmed, that he met Russian during Trump's presidential campaign, however, "did not collude with Russians."

Although Kushner's name has not yet officially come up in Mueller's investigation, it appears it is about to happen soon.

“Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” Nunberg said, according to Vanity Fair. “Trump is at 33 per cent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f ---ed.”

