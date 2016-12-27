Trump Blatantly Lied About His 'Charitable' Foundation On Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump claimed that he was disbanding his namesake foundation and that "100%" of the money raised by it went to charities, which were both flat-out lies.

President-elect Donald Trump is up to his usual tricks by spreading lies on Twitter.

As all of his conflicts of interest are becoming increasingly concerning, Trump announced on Saturday that he would be dissolving his charitable foundation to settle any conflict of interest it presents ahead of his presidency.

However, the New York attorney general’s office quickly shut that down by releasing a statement noting that, “The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete,” MSNBC reports.

With the investigation underway, Trump decided to go on the defense about his foundation and tweet about how “all” of the money it raised has gone to charity.

I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or recieved millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of money goes to wonderful charities! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

This, however, is false as the Trump Foundation has already admitted to using some of its funding for non-charitable expenses, including purchasing oversized portraits of Trump, among other things.

In a nutshell, when Trump made the bold claim that “100%” of the money raised by his foundation went to charities, he was blatantly lying to the American people. This disregard for the truth seems to be standard practice for him and his cronies.

Trump is able to get away with this deception by building up distrust of the media so that when journalists fact-check his claims and reveal that they are fabricated, his followers choose to believe his word over cold, hard facts.

This is the kind of dishonesty and manipulation that the country can look forward to for the next four years.

Banner Photo Credit: Flickr user Gage Skidmore