Trump Blocks Cancer Patient On Twitter Who Slammed GOP Health Care

At a time when the president should be engaging with citizens about health care, President Donald Trump blocked off a concerned woman struggling with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

A cancer patient who credits the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, with "literally keeping her alive" was shocked to discover on Wednesday that she had been personally blocked on Twitter by the President of the United States.

Laura Packard, who is struggling with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, had slammed President Donald Trump's health care aspirations the day before. According to The Independent, she told him to "count your rubles, file your resignation, call it a day" and spoke out about how Obamacare had benefited her through her illness.

The next day, she posted a screenshot of just how Trump deals with his opponents online.

Omg. The President of the United States just personally blocked me. pic.twitter.com/MgLfwufOXC — Laura Packard (@lpackard) September 20, 2017

I knew he was sensitive about his dad. But lol lol lol. You're a 71 year old adult and leader of the United States of America. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) September 20, 2017

Trump's pettiness comes at a time when an open dialogue with citizens over the future of health care is, perhaps, more important than ever. With millions of American lives under threat if Obamacare is repealed and replaced with something as mercenary as what the GOP has proposed, the president needs to hear their concerns and assess their anger, as it comes from a very real fear that they will lose health coverage.

Earlier in the day, the president tweeted his support of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham's and Bill Cassidy's proposed health care bill, a plan that is alarmingly similar in some crucial ways to the legislation that failed to pass the Senate in July.

It appears the GOP and the president have learned nothing when it comes to what the people need or want in terms of health care, and it's simply because they refuse to listen.

Read More GOP Senator Repeatedly Dodges Question On Pre-Existing Conditions

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst