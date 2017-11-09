Trump Bodyguard Says Russian Offered To Send 5 Women To His Hotel Room

Keith Schiller told Congress a Russian offered to send women up to Trump’s room in Moscow before the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, but the turned it down.

President Donald Trump’s former longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, reportedly testified to Congress behind closed doors that a Russian offered to “send five women” to the business mogul’s Moscow hotel room before the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013.

Schiller, a Navy veteran who served as the director of Oval Office operations from January until September, said the conversation took place following a business meeting, though he did not identify the Russian who made the offer nor clarified the person’s role in the reported meeting, according to the sources present at the testimony.

The Trump confidant claimed the offer was turned down.

“We don't do that type of stuff,” he said.

Schiller reportedly informed his boss about the offer as the two men walked back to Trump’s hotel room and apparently had a laugh about it. Being the billionaire’s security chief, Schiller said he remained guard outside the room for several minutes before going to bed himself. However, as the NBC News reported, one source revealed Schiller could not say what happened once he left his post outside Trump’s door.

The anecdote about the scandalous offer came in context of the allegations made in the explosive Trump-Russia dossier prepared by highly revered former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, which detailed the compromising and blackmail-worthy material Russian spies allegedly gathered about Trump.

The 35-page collection of research memos, made public earlier this year by the BuzzFeed, claimed the Kremlin arranged and monitored the incoming U.S. commander-in-chief engaging in “perverted sexual acts” — including an alleged instance in the Presidential Suite of the Ritz Carlton hotel where Trump had prostitutes urinate on the bed former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, supposedly slept on their visit to the Russian capital.

At the time, Trump blasted the dossier as “fake news.”

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Schiller told Congress the allegations were “b*******,” adding Trump and his security team were well aware the hotel rooms might be ridden with secret video cameras.

Sources claim the House Intelligence Committee questioned Schiller for about four hours, asking him about the infamous Moscow trip and the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer that took place at Trump Tower right after Trump won the Republican nomination for president.

The bodyguard said he did not remember much about it.

Meanwhile, Schiller’s lawyer Stuart Sears has released a statement claiming "the versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading.”

“We are appalled by the leaks that are coming from partisan insiders from the House Intelligence Committee,” he said. “It is outrageous that the very Committee that is conducting an investigation into leaks — purportedly in the public interest — is itself leaking information and defaming cooperative witnesses like Mr. Schiller. The Chairman and Ranking Member should investigate and hold accountable whoever is responsible for leaking false and misleading versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony. This conduct is indefensible and calls into question the credibility and motives of the Committee’s investigation.”

Thumbnail / Banner: Reuters, Thomas Peter