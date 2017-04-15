Trump Throws Royal Tantrum, Demands Gold-Plated Carriage For UK Visit

Like a petulant child, Trump wants a gold-plated carriage to ride around with the Queen when he visits UK, and is in no mood to settle for less, despite security concerns.

President Donald Trump reportedly wants a gold-plated carriage ride with the Queen for his U.K. state visit scheduled in October.

Now, obviously, anyone with a brain can understand how risky this is, except for the media mogul who has reportedly requested a ride with Queen Elizabeth II in a gold-plated carriage during his visit to the United Kingdom this October.

The carriage is not grenade proof.

A security source told London Times, “[the carriage] would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition,” explaining that a massive crowd was expected to protest Trump’s visit.

“Armor-piercing rounds would make a very bad show of things,” the source added.

Even though Trump’s predecessor, former President Obama, opted for a less glamorous ride, the pompous commander-in-chief does not plan to back down, despite security threats. The White House regards the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace as an important aspect for Trump’s state visit to London.

In 2011, Barack Obama travelled to the palace in a bullet- and bomb-proof car saving security costs and troubles to its friendly alley. According to reports, Trump’s visit’s security costs may top £7 million.

However, the tradition of world leaders riding along the Mall from the Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace is not new or unusual.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Chinese President Xi Jinping — have opted for such carriage rides during their state visits in the past.

In 2015, Jinping opted for the buggy ride, although that carriage was an armor-plated and closed one. Nieto also took a ride in Queen’s carriage covered with gold in the same year.

But with this POTUS, the situation is different. Nearly 2 million British people signed a petition which required 100,000 signatures to prompt a Parliament debate — calling on the British government to block Trump’s visit, defining his visit as an “embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

There is no confirmation as of yet, whether Trump’s request will be fulfilled or not.

His wish list also includes playing golf at Balmoral, and having tea with Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with a visit to the Churchill War Rooms.

People on social media have different reactions to Trump’s golden ride request.

