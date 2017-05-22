Trump’s Budget Proposal Is Going To Starve, Sicken Americans To Death

The White House’s proposed budget would deprive millions of Americans from health care, food stamps, student loans and disability benefits.

The nation’s priorities were just reordered by the 2018 budget proposal.

The White House has unveiled the $4.3 trillion budget that would deprive millions of Americans from health care, food stamps, student loans and disability benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

President Donald Trump is proposing to cut $193 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food stamps to low-income Americans, over the next 10 years. The 25 percent reduction would be achieved by restricting the types of people eligible for food stamps and requiring enrollees to do work.

The program helps over 42 million Americans to put food on their tables. Almost 70 percent of the enrollees have small children and more than 25 percent have elderly or people with disabilities in their families.

Medicaid And Children’s Health Insurance Program

The new budget would “save” federal government money when it comes to changes to Medicaid, the federal health program for low-income people, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — but at the cost of millions of Americans. Many people will be left without insurance after the budget slashes an estimated $839 billion over the next decade. The administration would also shift some cost to the states in 2020, by shifting annual limits on federal payments to them.

The Affordable Care Act

The new budget proposal operates under the assumption that the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare will be repealed and replaced. Undoing the health care act, which provides medical services to over 20 million Americans, would “save” $250 billion over 10 years. (These cuts are in addition to those planned for Medicaid).

Temporary Assistance For Needy Families

Traditional welfare payment, including TANF, which provides temporary financial assistance to pregnant women and families with dependent children and help pay for food, shelter and other expenses, will be cut by $15.6 billion.

Disability Insurance

The disability benefits program would also come under the knife and reduce $72 billion from Social Security Disability Insurance by “testing new approaches to increase labor force participation.”

Approximately 10.6 million people with serious or chronic medical impairment receive the benefit. This includes 8.8 million workers with disabilities and 1.8 million children and spouses of these workers.

Child Care Tax Credits For Undocumented Immigrants

It also proposes $40 billion in savings by prohibiting undocumented immigrants from collecting child care tax credits or the earned-income tax credit, a subsidy for low- and middle-income families, especially those with children.

Retirement Benefits To Federal Workers

Federal workers would see much less generous retirement benefits under the “skinny budget” after a reduction of $63 billion from the program. It would be made possible by reducing the cost-of-living adjustment for retirees and by gradually increasing employees’ contributions towards their own retirement fund.

Student Loans

The Trump administration has also proposed large cuts to the federal student loan program for low-income college students. It would reduce federally subsidized loans, which pays students’ loan interest while they are in college, by $39 billion. It would also cut the public service loan forgiveness program for teachers, police officers and nurses.

Which leaves us to wonder, is Trump trying to make America hungry and sick again?