Who Stroke It Best? Members Flatter Trump’s Ego In Cabinet Meeting

Surrounded by a bunch of sycophants at an antique desk, Trump smiled as he enjoyed listening to the praises and pledges of fealty – like a true autocrat.

 

 

This week, the Trump administration finally convened its first full session.

However, the meeting turned out to be a 20-minute-long cringefest as cabinet members took turns to shower praise on the president, who, in true autocrat fashion, smiled and nodded in agreement.

It all started with Trump himself, of course.

“Never has there been a president, with few exceptions, the case of FDR – he had a major Depression to handle – who’s passed more legislation who’s done more things than what we’ve done,” Trump said, staring right into the cameras, without a hint of hesitation at the lie he had just blurted out.

It’s a lie because while Trump may have signed – and fake-signed – a lot of bills, since he took office in January, not one of them was a significant piece of legislation, PolitiFact reports.

Also, as far as accomplishments are concerned, Trump has none, so far. His first budget plan was rightfully disregarded as wishful thinking and his draconian travel ban has suffered multiple defeats in court.

More recently, Trump has come under intense scrutiny and criticism for abruptly firing former FBI Director James Comey – more so after Comey’s damning testimony, according to which Trump tried to meddle in a Bureau investigation.

None of this, however, prevented Trump’s cabinet members from paying tributes to the president.

Mike Pence went first as he declared serving as vice president to Trump was "the greatest privilege of my life." Attorney General Jeff Sessions came up next who gleefully said, “It is so great to be here.”  

Energy Secretary Rick Perry then gave his "hats off" to Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, a controversial decision that, by the way, drew international condemnation. Later, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross offered thanks to Trump "for the opportunity to help fix the trade deficit."

The ego-stroking, however, seemed to reach a crescendo when Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, was asked for his remarks.

“We thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda,” he said, dropping the metaphorical mic of brazen flattery.

Priebus outdoing others should not comes as a surprise, though, considering Trump has reportedly given him a deadline – July 4 – to “clean up” the White House “mess.”

Internet, predictably, exploded:

 

 

 

 

 

