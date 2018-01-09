Trump Childishly Calls Feinstein 'Sneaky' Over Russia Dossier

Trump continues to give people who oppose his style of leadership derogatory nicknames. Yet Sen. Feinstein did America a huge favor by releasing Senate transcripts.

President Donald Trump just can't seem to help himself when it comes to giving people tactless nicknames, this time calling Senator Dianne Feinstein "sneaky."

But let's assess what Trump is really attacking her for: providing the American public with the truth about testimony regarding a dossier containing damaging information about him.

Feinstein, over objections of Republican colleagues, made public a transcript of an interview conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which questioned GPS Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson. The company is responsible for hiring former MI6 agent Christopher Steele to look into Trump when he was a candidate for president.

Steele authored a dossier that revealed several alarming issues about Trump, including his questionable business dealings within Russia as well as an alleged incident involving the candidate previously hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed once slept in by former President Barack Obama. Trump has slammed the contents of the dossier as a “pile of garbage,” although some aspects of the dossier are starting to seem accurate.

According to Senate testimony, Simpson said that Steele was concerned about candidate Trump, were he to be elected, being blackmailed by the Russians.

“[Steele] said he was very concerned about whether this represented a national security threat,” Simpson explained. “He said he thought we were obligated to tell someone in government, in our government about this information.”

The release of the transcripts earlier this week apparently upset Trump, who suggested on Wednesday morning that Feinstein had possibly committed a crime.

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

Trump called the ranking Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” once again engaging in childish name-calling against a political adversary. He further suggested that Feinstein released the information to placate a liberal base for an upcoming primary election challenge to her Senate seat.

Contrary to that belief, however, Feinstein did an enormous favor to the American people. She released testimony that provided insight into what the company had to say about the dossier its employee authored. What’s more, Feinstein did not commit any crime: the testimony was not classified, and although unusual, its release could be made public by any member of the committee.

What Republicans (and Trump in particular) fear most is information making it to the eyes and ears of the American people, allowing them to decide for themselves what they believe. The Steele dossier obviously contains information that the president finds erroneous. But preventing the public revelation of the company’s defense of that document makes the conversation one-sided.

Rather than limit the debate on the issue, Feinstein opened up information previously unknown to the American people. Her action should be appreciated, not condemned, and the Republicans should, in the future, be more forthcoming — and honest — with the constituents they’re meant to represent.