Trump Allegedly Calls Germans ‘Very Bad’, Vows To Stop Car Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump seems to think Germans are “very bad” and wants to stop car imports.

President Donald Trump just met with top leaders of the European Union during which he took a jab at Germany.

Calling Germans “bad, very bad”, the POTUS vowed to stop car imports from the country.

“See the millions of cars they are selling in the U.S. Terrible. We will stop this,” reported German newspaper Der Spiegel.

It appears as though Trump did not really understand the U.S. could not have different trade deals with each members of the European Union, and that, in fact, the European Union must be treated as a single entity when it comes to trade with America.

According to Der Spiegel, Gary Cohn, the director of Trump’s National Economic Council, seemed to think the U.S. could negotiate different trade deals with Germany and Belgium, or other members of the EU.

Just a few months ago, the president threatened Germany with a 35 percent tax on its cars. “If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax,” he had said. “I would tell BMW that if you are building a factory in Mexico and plan to sell cars to the USA, without a 35 percent tax, then you can forget that,” Trump added.

It is important to note Trump and German politicians have often got into misunderstandings. In March, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the White House, Trump seemed unaware of how trade deals were negotiated.

“Ten times Trump asked [Merkel] if he could negotiate a trade deal with Germany. Every time she replied, ‘You can’t do a trade deal with Germany, only the EU. On the eleventh refusal, Trump finally got the message, ‘Oh, we’ll do a deal with Europe then,’” said a senior German official while speaking to The Times.