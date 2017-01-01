Trump Calls Manila Hotel Shooting, ‘Terrorism’ — It Wasn’t

“The angle we are looking at is robbery. He stole, fired at the door of the storage room. The (casino) chips, he stole them, then stashed them in his backpack,” said a police chief.

President Donald Trump jumped the gun once again and quickly condemned the attack in a Manila, Philippines, hotel as a “terrorist attack.”

An armed gunman entered the Resorts World Manila hotel and allegedly started fire on the tables, very early Friday morning in the Philippines. Soon after gun shots were heard from the building but as the police arrived to the site, the man allegedly put himself on fire and burned to death.

So, before announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Trump used the opportunity to label the incident as terrorism.

“I would like to begin by addressing the terrorist attack in Manila. We're closely monitoring the situation and I will continue to give updates if anything happens during this period of time. But it is really very sad as to what's going on throughout the world with terror,” said the president.

However, it was not a terror attack.

According to Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa, the incident was a botched robbery attempt and there was no evidence of terrorism.

“The angle we are looking at is robbery. He stole, fired at the door of the storage room. The (casino) chips, he stole them, then stashed them in his backpack,” he said.

Doesn’t Trump realize that now that he’s president, he needs to think things through before he says something or does something irresponsible?

Just a few days ago, he leaked information about the Manchester attack to all and sundry before British Prime Minister Theresa May gave him the green light to do so. He also reportedly gave away the location of an Israeli spy in an ISIS base, thereby possibly alienating two of United States allies.

When will he learn his lesson, though?

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters