Trump Tells Mayor Of Sinking Island 'Don't Worry About Sea-Level Rise'

“Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.”

President Donald Trump, leaving no stone unturned to prove his disregard for climate change, reportedly called mayor of a tiny Chesapeake Bay island, which is warned to be underwater soon, to not worry about the rising sea levels.

According to The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, Trump called James “Ooker” Eskridge, the mayor of Tangier, Virginia, just a few days after CNN brought attention to the rising sea levels and effects of climate change which are worrisome for the residents.

Trump reached out to the mayor and said “not to worry about sea-level rise.”

“He said, ‘Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.’ He also said ‘not to worry about sea-level rise,”’ said Eskridge.

He further added that after introducing himself, Trump said, “You’ve got one heck of an island there,” and “I’ve just got to talk to that guy.”

Trump also reportedly told the mayor not to worry about the negative response garnered by the CNN report.

By making the statement, the president proved once again to be in complete denial of climate change because according to a 2015 study by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scientists, since 1850, nearly 70 percent of Tangier’s landmass has been lost.

Not only that, scientist also predict due to erosion and rising sea-level, the island could be underwater in a little less than 25 years which will force the residents to relocate. Tangier is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has a population of about 450.

This tiny island off the Virginia coast is in danger of being swallowed by the sea. @JenniferGrayCNN reports. https://t.co/f3C3kyE2qy pic.twitter.com/xxEB7kGwq3 — CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2017

Interestingly, one of the potential reasons why Trump is showing interest in the tiny island is because the island is situated in the middle of a Republican stronghold, so much so that roughly 87 percent of the residents voted for him in the 2016 election.

Trump has long been a critic of climate change. Recently, he withdrew the United States from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

In 2012, Trump also said that global warming is a hoax created by China to harm the United States.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Twitter had a lot to say about the commander-in-chief’s disregard for science.

Well we all know Trump is a liar, I feel sorry for the people of Tangier island..the rest of us who are educated know climate change is real — curt # livinthedream (@gizmos2017) June 14, 2017

Trump uses magical thinking instead of science in his conversation with the mayor. Sad. — (((Miekesays))) (@Miekesays) June 13, 2017