© Reuters

Trump Tells Mayor Of Sinking Island 'Don't Worry About Sea-Level Rise'

by
editors
“Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.”

President Donald Trump, leaving no stone unturned to prove his disregard for climate change, reportedly called mayor of a tiny Chesapeake Bay island, which is warned to be underwater soon, to not worry about the rising sea levels.

According to The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, Trump called James “Ooker” Eskridge, the mayor of Tangier, Virginia, just a few days after CNN brought attention to the rising sea levels and effects of climate change which are worrisome for the residents.

Trump reached out to the mayor and said “not to worry about sea-level rise.”

“He said, ‘Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.’ He also said ‘not to worry about sea-level rise,”’ said Eskridge.

He further added that after introducing himself, Trump said, “You’ve got one heck of an island there,” and “I’ve just got to talk to that guy.”

Trump also reportedly told the mayor not to worry about the negative response garnered by the CNN report.

By making the statement, the president proved once again to be in complete denial of climate change because according to a 2015 study by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scientists, since 1850, nearly 70 percent of Tangier’s landmass has been lost.

Not only that, scientist also predict due to erosion and rising sea-level, the island could be underwater in a little less than 25 years which will force the residents to relocate. Tangier is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has a population of about 450.   

 

Interestingly, one of the potential reasons why Trump is showing interest in the tiny island is because the island is situated in the middle of a Republican stronghold, so much so that roughly 87 percent of the residents voted for him in the 2016 election.

Trump has long been a critic of climate change. Recently, he withdrew the United States from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

In 2012, Trump also said that global warming is a hoax created by China to harm the United States.

 

Twitter had a lot to say about the commander-in-chief’s disregard for science.

 

Read More: 'Morning Joe' Grills EPA Chief For Straight Answer On Climate Change
Tags:
chesapeake bay climate climate change donald trump election global warming island mayor media news president sea sea level tangier mayor united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.