Trump Campaign Chair Makes Offensive Wish List Against The Obamas

Lauren Harwyn
Carl Paladino, President-elect Donald Trump's campaign co-chair and New York School Board administrator, shocked and offended many with his "wish list" for 2017.

Many are calling for Carl Paladino, one of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign chairs, to be fired from his position with the New York School Board after his racist, transphobic rant against the Obamas.

Art Voice asked some influential New Yorkers a series of questions about what they are wishing for in 2017. Paladino's responses were extreme, to say the least.

Paladino has had very bad press in the past when he said that Khizr Khan's family didn't "deserve" their son's posthumous gold star and for claiming President Barack Obama is a secret Muslim.  

Paladino was previously caught sending extremely racist and sexist emails in the past, including bestiality pornography and racist messages based on the "birther" beliefs created by Trump against Obama. Incredibly, his wish list for 2017 reflected some of those same themes.

President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama

When asked what he'd most like to see happen in 2017, Paladino responded, "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford (sic). He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady (sic) cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her." 

When asked what he'd most like to see go away in 2017, he told Art Voice, "Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

Paladino's extremely racist and transphobic remarks have already been condemned by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo tweeted his full statement with the caption, "Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. "

Jim Heaney, editor of the Investigative Post, took the Art Voice questions as an opportunity to wish for Paladino to go away in 2017, saying, "Carl Paladino. Enough, already."

Many have taken to Twitter to call for Paladino's removal from his position with the New York School Board.

There has not yet been any response from Trump or his team on his campaign chair's despicable words. Trump, who has already been widely criticized as a racist demagogue, must denounce Paladino's statements. The president-elect cannot be associated with such graphically vile and intolerant statements and serve our diverse nation.

