Trump Campaign Chair Makes Offensive Wish List Against The Obamas

Carl Paladino, President-elect Donald Trump's campaign co-chair and New York School Board administrator, shocked and offended many with his "wish list" for 2017.

Art Voice asked some influential New Yorkers a series of questions about what they are wishing for in 2017. Paladino's responses were extreme, to say the least.

Paladino has had very bad press in the past when he said that Khizr Khan's family didn't "deserve" their son's posthumous gold star and for claiming President Barack Obama is a secret Muslim.

Paladino was previously caught sending extremely racist and sexist emails in the past, including bestiality pornography and racist messages based on the "birther" beliefs created by Trump against Obama. Incredibly, his wish list for 2017 reflected some of those same themes.

When asked what he'd most like to see happen in 2017, Paladino responded, "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford (sic). He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady (sic) cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her."

When asked what he'd most like to see go away in 2017, he told Art Voice, "Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

Paladino's extremely racist and transphobic remarks have already been condemned by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. My wish this season is for unity.

Full statement pic.twitter.com/ZHgsrHmHbp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 23, 2016

Cuomo tweeted his full statement with the caption, "Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. "

Jim Heaney, editor of the Investigative Post, took the Art Voice questions as an opportunity to wish for Paladino to go away in 2017, saying, "Carl Paladino. Enough, already."

Many have taken to Twitter to call for Paladino's removal from his position with the New York School Board.

The Buffalo School Board must remove Carl Paladino immediately. This is a disgrace. https://t.co/HyitzoHbV1 — JoannaGillespie (@mobilefluff) December 23, 2016

My official statement calling for Carl Paldino to resign from the Buffalo School Board:https://t.co/x1R97rsrAI pic.twitter.com/JDWEpjkKaQ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 23, 2016

It's a stain on Buffalo that Carl Paladino is on the school board. Needs to be rectified ASAP. https://t.co/uls0hfZrlY — George Zornick (@gzornick) December 23, 2016

This is reprehensible. Carl Paladino is unfit to serve on the Buffalo School Board and should resign immediately. https://t.co/XjHyNPYL4b — Assemblyman SeanRyan (@SeanMRyan149) December 23, 2016

Trump's NY campaign chief Carl Paladino is a disgusting racist shitbag or what PEOTUS calls "a close personal friend" — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) December 23, 2016

There has not yet been any response from Trump or his team on his campaign chair's despicable words. Trump, who has already been widely criticized as a racist demagogue, must denounce Paladino's statements. The president-elect cannot be associated with such graphically vile and intolerant statements and serve our diverse nation.

