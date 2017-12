The photo appeared to show Trump having squashed a bloodied CNN logo under his shoe with the word “WINNING” imposed over it.

On Christmas Eve, when most people prefer to spend time with their families and loved ones, President Donald Trump was busy bullying a top FBI official, attacking “fake news” over “fake polls” and sharing an inflammatory photo targeting CNN with his more than 45 million followers.

In other words, the commander-in-chief spent the festive day just as one would imagine him to: being vindictive and petty.

While his unsubstantiated accusations against FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe have also come under fire, it’s Trump’s vicious attack on CNN that has sparked a major controversy.

While the president was boasting about his administration’s accomplishments and bemoaning how the news outlets would never report any of it, a Trump supporter who goes by the name “oregon4TRUMP” on social media, tried to flatter the celebrity-turned-politician with a doctored image showing a bloodied CNN logo squashed beneath his shoe.

The image also had the word “WINNING” imposed over it.

Given Trump’s penchant for sharing inappropriate and often debunked tweets, the president promptly retweeted the meme.

The photo – and its violent implications — did not go unnoticed.

Former director of the Independent Office of Government Ethics Walter M. Shaub Jr., a vocal Trump critic who stepped down earlier this year amid clashes with the White House, did not waste time calling the president out.

The wannabe autocrat just retweeted an image depicting CNN’s blood on the sole of his shoe. These colicky tweets reveal he’s hurting this weekend. They make him (and our country) look weak. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 24, 2017

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also chimed in.

“CNN-labeled blood on the sole of his shoe,” he wrote. “Retweeted by the President of the United States on Christmas Eve.”

Interestingly, this is how former Trump campaign adviser Jason Osborne defended the image:

The president retweeted an image of blood labeled “CNN” on the sole of his shoe. I noted it. Trump Adviser now faults *me* for “making this about” CNN. God bless us, everyone. https://t.co/kWzuKDOWmh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 24, 2017

Here’s how other journalists and normal folks reacted to the blood-spattered shoe photo:

It's Christmas Eve morning. Trump tweets out nasty attacks on CNN and the FBI.



Mr President, put your phone down. It's Christmas. Quit attacking people on Twitter.



Grow up sir. Have you no sense of decency? Go spend time with your family. https://t.co/LVBFMIugr6 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 24, 2017

The President retweeting this on Christmas Eve, w/blood on his shoe representing CNN. White Evangelical Christians: is this the kind of leader that represents Jesus message of love and the hope of Bethlehem? https://t.co/aWwz2J7tdf — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 24, 2017

Trump retweeted an image that shows him having stamped out CNN.

What a shame that a national leader has reduced himself to this. https://t.co/OJzGCRGxBe — menaka doshi (@menakadoshi) December 24, 2017

The president needs to delete this. Criticism is fine when warranted, but this goes way too far with blood on the sole. There is a line and this crosses it. https://t.co/pqZ9kVwL7z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 24, 2017

This is not the first time Trump has unabashedly endorsed violence against journalists by taking aim at CNN. Earlier this year, he drew fire after sharing a doctored video of himself slamming a man whose head had been superimposed with a CNN logo.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Carlos Barria