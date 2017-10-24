Trump Mocks Jeff Flake By Bragging About His Standing Ovation

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hit back at one of his GOP critics, Sen. Jeff Flake, by insisting Republican senators gave him a standing ovation.

Republicans are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump left and right, but all he seems to care about is fueling Twitter feuds.

Following Sen. Bob Corker's (R-Tennessee) strong public criticism of Trump, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) has echoed his sentiments.

Flake announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election and condemned Trump’s controversial behavior in a nearly 20-minute speech on the Senate floor.

“When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ What are we going to say?” Flake asked his colleagues.

By Wednesday, Trump’s Twitter fingers were back at work, mocking the senator for acting “so hurt & wounded.” In an attempt to dismiss Flake as an outcast among his fellow lawmakers, Trump claimed that a recent meeting he had with GOP senators “was a love fest with standing ovations.”

The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Flake explained to The Arizona Republic that he can’t, in good faith, represent the Republican Party under Trump’s presidency.

“Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take,” he told the newspaper.

Alas, Trump insists that Flake and Corkers’ decisions not to run for re-election were based upon the fear that they would lose.

The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said "a lot of my colleagues have spoken out." Really, they just gave me a standing O! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Flake, however, doubled down on his anti-Trump stance on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday.

“You can be conservative on policy and it doesn’t matter, it seems, as much as being with the president, or not criticizing him even if you think he’s wrong,” Flake said.

“... I didn’t feel like I could move ahead and run a campaign that I could be proud of...,” he added.

Throughout Trump's petulant Twitter rant, he mentioned his alleged standing ovations three different times, prompting many to point out his narcissism and obsession with being praised.

Who other than Trump demands standing ovations? Kim Jong-un. And others who are dictators. This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/lTLeM5ZhUb — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 25, 2017

Big takeaway from the Senste lunch may be Trump's alleged standing ovation. He's tweeted about it 3 times in less than 24 hours. https://t.co/cb6uX90Och — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 25, 2017

The catch, however, is that there is no tangible proof that these standing ovations ever occurred. As of yet, there are no photos or videos circulating from the meeting that confirm Trump's account of what occurred.

While it's refreshing to see Republicans are finally coming to their senses about Trump, it's a crying shame that this is the petty, childish spat happening in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, roughly 79 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power. But, at least we're clear on where Trump's priorities are.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Senator Jeff Flake/REUTERS, Senate TV

Donald Trump/REUTERS, Joshua Roberts