Trump, A Climate Change Denier, Plans To Donate To The Harvey Victims

President Donald Trump has pledged to donate $1 million from his “personal” funds to the victims of Harvey Hurricane in Texas and Louisiana.

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we’ve seen across this country do,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a daily briefing.

It is important to note the source of the funds is still not clear.

Sanders said Trump hasn’t decided as to when or where he will send in the donations. She then turned to the reporters and journalist, mostly slammed by the Trump administration for being fake and maligning, to give important suggestions.

“He actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he’d love some suggestions from the folks here and I’d be happy to take those,” she said.

When pressed about the source of the donation, she mentioned the funds would come from the President's "personal money."

Although this donation will definitely help the victims suffering from a dramatic ordeal following one of the worst storms in the U.S. history, the fact that Trump has been denouncing climate change and plans to cut flood risk protection cannot be forgotten.

Remember how Trump used the natural calamity to pardon racist former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, because the thought the timings would boost his TV ratings?

The fact is that the commander-in-chief is the one who proposed steep budget cuts for several federal organizations that monitor or respond to extreme weather events, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the National Weather Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And now, the former reality TV star, who thinks he witnessed firsthand horror of the hurricane Harvey, which he clearly didn’t, thinks that throwing away money will make the problem go away.

After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

While there is no denying that the money will assist in the aid of many suffering victims, which is half of the problem at least for now, the root cause still persists. The commander-in-chief cutting down on infrastructure developed for protecting such calamities and refusing policies that work against climate change won’t really help.

What is the use of such a gesture, when other cities can also face the same fate?

