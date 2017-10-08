Trump Bemoans ‘Little Appreciation’ As San Juan Mayor Begs For Water

“Nobody could have done what I've done for #PuertoRico with so little appreciation. So much work!” the president tweeted.

President Donald Trump thinks people are not giving him enough credit for his hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, which so far comprise of terribly mispronouncing the island’s name, throwing paper towels at the survivors and then blaming them for ruining the United States’ budget.

Taking to Twitter, the president recently posted a nearly 9-minute video that highlighted the aid efforts in the Caribbean, as Puerto Rico continues to struggle in the aftermath of disastrous Hurricane Maria – a Category 4 storm that killed at least 36 and left thousands without electricity, water and even a roof.

Trump administration has been repeatedly slammed for its handling of the disaster, however, despite the massive criticism, all Trump apparently wants is for people to praise him for something he is not doing effectively.

The commander-in-chief’s self-pitying, and frankly narcissistic, tweet and propaganda-esque supercut of his administration’s work in Puerto Rico came just as San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said the federal government “does not want to help” the beleaguered island.

Increasingly painful to undestand the american people want to help and US Gov does not want to help. WE NEED WATER! @UN @washingtonpost — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 8, 2017

She also blasted Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for claiming to be “collecting data” but not doing anything to help the victims, many of whom are forced to collect water in limited quantities from relief camps or use bottled water provided by the military.

Power collapses in San Juan hospital with 4 patients now being transferred out. Have requested support from FEMA. NOTHING! @DavidBegnaud — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 8, 2017

The Hospital had requested support from FEMA and no response. Oh sorry they are collecting data... — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 8, 2017

What you do when devastation hits you and there is no help in the horizon. We will make it. pic.twitter.com/Powj7UDeFe — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 8, 2017

Cruz was not the only one to slam the president.

The biggest tragedy about #PuertoRico is, first and foremost, the lack of appreciation for you. https://t.co/EC3XXQ1vO2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, FEMA Administrator Brock Long said during an interview the agency was filtering out the mayor’s comments as “political noise.”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Brock Long, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, dismissed Yulín Cruz’s comments as “political noise.”

.@FEMA_Brock responds to San Juan mayor: "We filtered out the mayor a long time ago. We don’t have time for the political noise." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/o26LPAEAl8 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 8, 2017

“We filtered out the mayor a long time ago. We don’t have time for the political noise,” Long told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz. “The bottom line is, is that we are making progress every day in conjunction with” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello “and in regards to the power failure, we’re restringing a very fragile system every day.”

During his interview with Mike Huckabee, Trump also criticized Cruz for slamming him – and then talked about the “beautiful, soft towels” that he threw into crowds of Puerto Ricans as if they were footballs.

As of writing this, the president has not responded to San Juan mayor’s latest round of criticism.

